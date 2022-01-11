ScholarShare 529’s College Countdown Website Launches Distinguished Contributor Series

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ScholarShare 529, California’s official college savings plan, announced today that beginning in 2022, Patricia A. Roberts, Gift for College’s Chief Operating Officer, will be a monthly contributor to its new Distinguished Contributor Series on the College Countdown college preparation website. Roberts has helped tens of thousands of families across the country achieve college affordability.

“We are tremendously honored to welcome Patricia Roberts to the ScholarShare 529 and College Countdown program,” said Julio Martinez, Executive Director of the ScholarShare Investment Board. “Patricia is renowned and respected in the college savings arena, and we are fortunate to have her lend her wisdom and expertise to parents as they prepare to send their children off to college.”

Roberts, a motivational speaker, writer, and personal finance veteran, has led education savings initiatives at premier financial services organizations such as Merrill Lynch and Alliance Bernstein, and has authored Route 529: A Parent’s Guide to Saving for College and Career Training with 529 Plans. She is well known for her informative webinars, with her recent Final Sprint Live Stream event resulting in a viewership of more than 3,000 and counting. In her current role as COO at Gift of College, she promotes 529 plans as a financial wellness benefit in the workplace.

ScholarShare 529 is administered by the ScholarShare Investment Board, chaired by Fiona Ma, California State Treasurer. College Countdown is a ScholarShare 529 program dedicated to easing the minds of parents preparing to send their kids to college. Since October 2020, the website has garnered more than 50,000 visits, acquired 15 industry expert contributors, published more than 200 pieces of content, and boasts an active parent advisory committee. Roberts will be the first contributor to the program’s Distinguished Contributor Series, which will feature a renowned expert each year to write a monthly article in their field of expertise.

Roberts joins the College Countdown panel of contributing authors who are all experts in the preparing for higher education. Parents can find Patricia Roberts’s articles and more free resources about college savings on LinkedIn.

About ScholarShare 529

ScholarShare 529 serves as California’s official college savings plan. Administered by the ScholarShare Investment Board, ScholarShare 529 provides families with a valuable tool that offers a diverse set of investment options, tax-deferred growth, and withdrawals free from state and federal taxes when used for qualified higher education expenses, such as tuition and fees, books, certain room and board costs, computer equipment, and other required supplies. ScholarShare 529 manages over $13 billion in plan assets across more than 374,000 ScholarShare 529 accounts as of 12/31/21.

To open a ScholarShare 529 account or get more information about the plan, visit www.ScholarShare529.com. For information about the ScholarShare Investment Board, visit www.treasurer.ca.gov/scholarshare, like ScholarShare 529 on Facebook at www.facebook.com/scholarshare529, and follow them on Twitter at @ScholarShare529. For more information about ScholarShare 529, visit www.ScholarShare529.com.