GRS Strategic Partnership With Addvalora Enhances Complex Claims Capabilities

Global loss adjuster Global Risk Solutions, Inc., has agreed to a strategic partnership/agreement with Spain's market-leading loss adjuster designed to deliver a range of benefits for clients with complex claims across the world.

GRS’ Complex Claims Solutions operation has agreed to work in partnership with Addvalora Global Loss Adjusters, the specialist loss adjusting arm of the Addvalora Group.

As with GRS’ Complex Claims Solutions team, Addvalora specializes in corporate and complex claims and the partnership will enable both firms to significantly strengthen their geographic operations and the expertise that will be available to clients.

GRS has been undergoing a period of rapid growth within its Complex Claims Solutions team led by Mike Reeves and today’s agreement will build on the organic and acquisitional growth over the past 12 months.

Based in Madrid, Addvalora has significant operations in Turkey, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and across Latin America, with 24 offices in Argentina, Brazil, Guatemala, Chile, Colombia and Mexico and offices in Paraguay, Peru and Ecuador.

GRS CEO Kip Radigan said: “We are delighted to have been able to reach agreement with Addvalora for a partnership which has true benefits for both companies and more importantly our clients.

“We each provide access and expertise that will enhance our collective ability to deliver market-leading services across the globe. It is truly a partnership of equals and we see the agreement as a significant step in our ongoing efforts to expand our Complex Claims Solutions capabilities.”

Addvalora specializes in energy (power, oil & gas, renewable energy), forensic accounting, liability, engineering and construction, mining machinery, iron, steel and metal production, environment and environmental liability, and cyber.

Mike Reeves, Director, GRS Global Network, said the agreement was reached following detailed discussions to ensure that both firms had a common long-term vision for the future.

“We wanted to ensure that our partners shared the same culture and ethics as GRS and also had the technical capabilities to deliver a market-leading level of services to clients. We are delighted to be working with Addvalora. Our discussions have been detailed and have centered around the benefits that such a strategic partnership will bring.

“We have capabilities that will support Addvalora and in turn they will provide access to a broad range of new geographies alongside the expertise needed in what is becoming an ever more complex claims environment. The fact that the benefits of the partnership will be quickly implemented illustrates this was a meeting of two market leaders who are continually looking to go one step further for their clients.”

“We are extremely excited about the potential this partnership will bring,” added Addvalora CEO Vincente Hurtado. “The moment that I discussed the potential with Mike it became increasingly apparent this was an extremely good fit for both companies. We look forward to working with Mike and the team and believe that this is a real positive for all our current and future clients.”

About Global Risk Solutions

Global Risk Solutions, Inc., enables corporate and insurance industry clients to respond to property & casualty claims, natural catastrophes, cyber and environmental pollution events quickly and effectively by delivering people, process, and technology to manage risk and contain cost. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, with global reach and offices located in London, Dubai and throughout the USA, we offer a diverse range of claims adjusting and environmental risk management services. For more information, visit www.globalrisksolutions.com.