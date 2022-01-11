The Coretec Group Enters into Research Partnership with The University of Adelaide

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Coretec Group, Inc., (OTCQB: CRTG) (the “Company”) has partnered with The University of Adelaide, one of the global top universities in the field of applied glass science and photonics, to develop a glass to be used in The Coretec Group’s CSpace, a 3D static volumetric display technology. This project will be jointly funded by The University of Adelaide.

The University of Adelaide’s Prof. Heike Ebendorff-Heidepriem, Deputy Director of the Institute for Photonics and Advanced Sensing (IPAS) and Director of the Optofab Adelaide Hub at the Australian National Fabrication Facility (ANFF) will lead the research. Prof. Ebendorff-Heidepriem is one of the world’s foremost researchers in the field of the development of novel optical glasses, fibers, surface functionalization, and sensing approaches.

“Previous work in volumetric 3D displays have examined the use of low-phonon energy fluoride glasses such as ZBLAN, however these glasses have been severely limited by the difficulty in producing them in large -size and high-quality,” said Prof. Ebendorff-Heidepriem.

This research project will examine alternative low-phonon energy glasses such as tellurite and germanate glasses that have a greater potential for large-scale manufacturing. The development of these glasses will be led by Dr Yunle Wei, who is a glass scientist in Prof Ebendorff-Heidepriem’s team. The project will include characterization of the performance for volumetric display. Using these glasses in the C-Space image chamber could lead to a broader range of the C-Space applications.

“In order to develop new glasses for an image chamber, we rely on experts like Prof. Ebendorff-Heidepriem and her team who have the scientific expertise and the experience to generate alternative glasses to continue our improvements in our 3D volumetric display,” said Matthew Kappers, CEO, at The Coretec Group.

About The University of Adelaide’s Institute for Photonics and Advanced Sensing (IPAS)

The Institute for Photonics and Advanced Sensing (IPAS) fosters excellence in research in materials science, chemistry, biology and physics and develops disruptive new tools for measurement. IPAS was created to bring together experimental physicists, chemists, material scientists, biologists, experimentally driven theoretical scientists, and medical researchers to create new sensing and measurement technologies.

For more information about IPAS please visit www.adelaide.edu.au/ipas/

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group, Inc. is developing a portfolio of engineered silicon to improve energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid-state lighting (LEDs), and semiconductors, as well as 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics. The Coretec Group serves the global technology markets in energy, electronics, semiconductor, solar, health, environment, and security.

For more information, please visit www.thecoretecgroup.com. Follow The Coretec Group on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

