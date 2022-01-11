BioOhio Announces Partnership to Address Bioscience, Health, and Life Science Industry Workforce Needs

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioOhio is pleased to announce a new engagement with workforce development firm Workmorphis, led by Emily Fabiano, to build out a workforce development strategy and implementation plan addressing the growing talent needs of BioOhio member companies.

"The growth that the bioscience, health, and life science industry is experiencing in Ohio is tremendously exciting. Now we need to ensure we have the right mix of talent to satisfy all the new job opportunities that this growth has created, with a sustainable pipeline for the future," said Eddie Pauline, President and CEO of BioOhio.

"Between record industry growth and this dynamic labor market, it is no surprise Ohio's bioscience companies are facing unprecedented workforce challenges," said Emily Fabiano, Founder and President of Workmorphis. "Now is the time to partner with BioOhio and its members to build an integrated strategy and leverage cross-sector partnerships that not only grow the bioscience workforce but also support continued innovation."

The strategy will seek to improve BioOhio members' awareness of and access to emerging workforce trends, challenges, insights, and the numerous workforce resources in Ohio. BioOhio seeks to empower its members to effectively navigate talent resources and communicate skills needs to educators at all levels who develop curricula.

BioOhio plans to regularly convene bioscience, health, life science, and academic leaders to discuss workforce issues and inspire awareness among Ohioans and out-of-state residents about our state's thriving bioscience industry, including career opportunities and pathways offered by member companies.

"Given Emily Fabiano's experience, connectivity with workforce leaders, and insight into current workforce trends, we couldn't think of a better partner to help guide us as we work to address our industry's talent challenges," said Eddie.

"BioOhio member companies represent vital industries on the cutting edge of new technologies and discoveries," said Emily. "We are honored to partner with them to develop and implement workforce solutions essential to their continued momentum and success."

Work will kick off with an initial input session featuring BioOhio member companies that have immediate hiring needs in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and cell & gene therapy.

Bioscience, health, and life science companies and academic partners in Ohio are encouraged to reach out to BioOhio & Workmorphis at bioohio@bioohio.com to share their workforce needs and talent perspectives as the process moves forward.

About BioOhio

BioOhio fuels the state's bioscience, health, and life sciences industries, convening dynamic companies, people, and institutions to elevate the ecosystem in Ohio while supporting those that drive health, economic, and social well-being in communities across the globe. Learn more at BioOhio.com.

About Workmorphis

Workmorphis is a cross-sector workforce consultancy helping organizations build a more resilient workforce to thrive in a changing economy. Workmorphis provides a full suite of strategic workforce solutions customized to meet the goals of industry, education, and government partners in the Midwest and across the country. Learn more at Workmorphis.com.