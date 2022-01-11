Ole Smoky Distillery Launches National Music Partnership With Grammy Nominated Bluegrass Band The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

Ole Smoky Distillery, one of the nation’s fastest growing spirits companies and the most visited distillery in the world, announced its national partnership today with Grammy Nominated East Tennessee favorite, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys. Photographer: Amy Richmond, courtesy of Smithsonian Folkways.

Ole Smoky Distillery, one of the nation’s fastest growing spirits companies and the most visited distillery in the world, announced its national partnership today with Grammy Nominated East Tennessee favorite, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys. Photographer: Amy Richmond, courtesy of Smithsonian Folkways.

GATLINBURG, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ole Smoky Distillery, one of the nation’s fastest growing spirits companies and the most visited distillery in the world, announced its national partnership today with Grammy Nominated East Tennessee favorite, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys.

“Music has always been a part of the Ole Smoky experience,” says Robert Hall, CEO, Ole Smoky Distillery. “By featuring quality entertainment at our locations, we have created family-friendly destinations that salute the hospitality of East Tennessee and the Great Smoky Mountains.”

Founded by CJ Lewandowski, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys was formed while Lewandowski was working at Ole Smoky Distillery in Gatlinburg in 2014.

“We are proud of The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys and their passion for bluegrass music. We like to think of them as family, as they started playing together at our Holler Distillery. What started as one of our house bands, is now a national bluegrass favorite. We look forward to supporting their national tour this year,” added Hall.

“We are so grateful to Ole Smoky Distillery for not only helping us get our start in bluegrass music, but now, supporting our music, our tour and our brand,” said CJ Lewandowski, founder, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys.

The band's forthcoming album, Never Slow Down, is releasing on March 25, via Smithsonian Folkways. In the meantime, catch the band on tour throughout the southeast to hear what NPR's Mountain Stage called, "A spirited and aged brand of straight-ahead, Monroe-style bluegrass." For tour dates and more information, visit theporamblinboys.com.

About Ole Smoky® Distillery LLC

Ole Smoky is one of the fastest growing spirits companies in the US and is the leading distiller of premium moonshine in the world, the leading craft distiller in the US and the first federally licensed distillery in the history of East Tennessee. Founded in 2010, Ole Smoky’s roots are traced to the Smoky Mountains’ earliest settlers, families who produced moonshine with enduring pride and Appalachian spirit.

Ole Smoky Distillery has been recognized for two consecutive years on the notable Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest growing private companies.

Today, Ole Smoky retails in all 50 states and over 20 countries around the world and offers more than 25 creative moonshine flavors and 17 inventive whiskey flavors. Ole Smoky can be found in liquor stores nationwide, as well as at the company’s four famed distilleries in Tennessee, The Holler and The Barrelhouse in Gatlinburg, The Barn in Pigeon Forge, and 6th & Peabody in Nashville. For more information, please visit olesmoky.com and follow Ole Smoky on social media @olesmoky.