Fullstack Academy Brings Tech Bootcamps to India in First International Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fullstack Academy, a tech education provider, announced today it has partnered with upGrad, Asia’s largest higher edtech company, to introduce cybersecurity and data analytics bootcamps in India. The bootcamps will be offered online through Caltech’s Center for Technology and Management Education (Caltech CTME), one of the world’s top universities. This marks Fullstack’s first international partnership.

Fullstack Academy is one of the longest-running and most successful tech bootcamp providers in the U.S. Since its founding in 2012, Fullstack has helped more than 4,200 young professionals and career changers enter the growing tech industry. Its graduates have landed jobs with Fortune 100 companies such as Amazon, Google, and Facebook.

“Bringing our Caltech Certificate Programs to India in partnership with upGrad, one of the fastest-growing edtech companies in the world, significantly advances Fullstack's mission to transform lives and communities through tech education,” said Jerrad Tausz, president of Fullstack Academy. “Professionals are looking for flexible ways to learn new skills as they adapt to today's evolving workforce. Through these bootcamps, students in India will develop the skills needed to fill well-paying, in-demand tech jobs across the country.”

While much of India’s job market has suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for technology jobs has increased dramatically. Across the country, employees requiring digital skills will need to increase nine-fold by 2025, according to a report commissioned by Amazon Web Services. The top five in-demand digital skills in India are cloud architecture design; software operations support; website, game, or software development; large-scale data modeling; and cybersecurity skills, according to the report.

“The pandemic-led demand for cloud skills and related roles has indeed contributed to widening the skill gap in the country,” said Phalgun Kompalli, co-founder at upGrad. “Therefore, we are constantly evaluating the market needs and identifying effective online education opportunities that will not only prepare students for the workforce but also address the overall demand-supply crisis that has been plaguing the job ecosystem. Our strategic partnership with Fullstack Academy to bring Caltech’s programs closer to the Indian professionals is a breakthrough initiative and is also aimed at reviving the GDP of the country.”

Bootcamp students will earn a certificate of completion from Caltech and receive career support from upGrad, including networking sessions and interview preparation.

“Caltech CTME is bringing these intensive certificate programs to India to fulfill an essential need for the local professionals and employers we serve,” said Dr. Rick Hefner, executive director at Caltech CTME. “Local learners can experience practical, live sessions in data analytics or cybersecurity that are the same rigor and quality as Caltech CTME’s U.S.-based bootcamp programs. Through our partnership with upGrad and Fullstack Academy, we are delivering programs in India in parallel with our U.S.-based programs, providing value to enterprise organizations and their distributed teams who are looking to upskill in the fast-evolving tech landscape.”

The 26-week Caltech Certificate Programs powered by Fullstack Academy are designed for professionals with little to no technical background, teaching skills that qualify its participants for high-paying, in-demand tech jobs in India and beyond. The 2022 data analytics and cybersecurity cohorts will begin in March and April, respectively.

About Fullstack Academy

Fullstack Academy is a national tech education provider based in New York City. Founded in 2012, it offers web development, cybersecurity, data analytics, and DevOps bootcamps at its New York City campus and online. Fullstack Academy also offers the Grace Hopper Program, an immersive software engineering course for women+ students, in addition to partnerships with leading universities nationwide, including Virginia Tech, Caltech CTME, and Louisiana State University. Graduates have been hired by Google, Facebook, Amazon, Fortune 100 firms, and startups. Fullstack Academy is a part of the Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) network. For more information, visit www.fullstackacademy.com.

About upGrad

upGrad started in 2015 as a pioneer in the online education revolution, focused on powering career success for a global workforce of over 1.3 billion. It is one of the few Integrated LifeLongLearning Tech Companies in the world – spanning the college learner to the working professional from the age group of 18-60 years and across undergrad courses, campus & job linked programs, studying abroad, short-form to executive programs to degrees, Masters and Doctoral. It has a learner base of over 2 million across 100 countries and over 300 university partners and a robust enterprise business with a client base of 1,000 companies worldwide. upGrad’s Global Learning Engine rests on four pillars: (a) its large repository of original & owned content and IP, (b) its own best-in-class proprietary tech platform, (c) its high touch human-led delivery service backed by coaches & mentors, and (d) an 85% course completion track record, backed by a further 80% career outcomes guaranteed performance. Already termed Asia’s higher EdTech leader, it has offices in the UK, U.S., Middle East, India, Singapore, & Vietnam, and a presence in many more countries. Visit upGrad’s website to learn more: https://www.upgrad.com/us.

About Caltech

The California Institute of Technology (Caltech) is a world-renowned science and engineering Institute that marshals some of the world’s brightest minds and most innovative tools to address fundamental scientific questions and pressing societal challenges. Caltech prizes excellence and ambition. The contributions of Caltech’s faculty and alumni have earned national and international recognition, including 46 Nobel Prizes and over 60 National Media of Science. The Institute manages the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) for NASA.