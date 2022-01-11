TELUS International Announces Collaboration with Automation Anywhere to Accelerate Automation Adoption on Google Cloud

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TELUS International (NYSE and TSX: TIXT), a leading digital customer experience (CX) innovator that designs, builds and delivers next-generation solutions for global and disruptive brands, today announced a collaboration with Automation Anywhere, a global leader in robotic process automation (RPA), to simplify the delivery and migration of automation solutions on Google Cloud.

“We are excited to extend our long-standing partnership with Google Cloud into our growing relationship with Automation Anywhere,” said Jim Radzicki, chief technology officer, TELUS International. “Automation and other digital transformation tools delivered via cloud technology are growing in prevalence as more organizations prioritize flexibility and agility within their workforce. As such, the future of work requires automation solutions that support humans, and it has been proven time and time again that providing services on cloud architecture is critical for providing strong and reliable performance.”

As a Platinum Preferred Partner and Managed Services Provider of Automation Anywhere, TELUS International is enabling the end-to-end development of RPA solutions on Google Cloud to improve business tasks with more speed, accuracy, and efficiency.

“Automation is a key component to building a resilient workforce,” said Jim Lambe, managing director, Google Cloud Canada. “We’re proud to partner with TELUS International and Automation Anywhere to empower organizations to grow with easy-to-deploy, cost-effective and scalable cloud solutions that accelerate transformation.”

TELUS International has a proven track record of success in leveraging Automation Anywhere’s intelligent automation solutions in a variety of customer objectives and opportunities across the globe. As part of this collaboration, TELUS International will provide on-demand RPA-as-a-Service solutions to customers around the world while delivering large-scale transformation projects across the automation life cycle.

“Organizations today are embracing automation to adapt to a completely different work environment, whether it’s increasing business efficiencies, bringing new products to market or freeing employees to focus on what they do best – innovate,” said Prince Kohli, chief technology officer, Automation Anywhere. “I’m thrilled to expand our partnership with TELUS International to speed and scale the business transformation journey for our joint customers.”

TELUS International is also making it seamless for customers to implement Automation Anywhere’s cloud-native, AI-powered Automation 360 platform and drive new ways of working by providing a scalable, secure and reliable way to manage customer migrations to the cloud. Through the collaboration, organizations can host Automation Anywhere’s RPA platform on Google Cloud.

About TELUS International

TELUS International (NYSE & TSX: TIXT) designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys, enabling them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes. TELUS International’s integrated solutions span digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, IT lifecycle including managed solutions, intelligent automation and end-to-end AI data solutions including computer vision capabilities, as well as omnichannel CX and trust and safety solutions including content moderation. Fueling all stages of company growth, TELUS International partners with brands across high growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, eCommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality.

TELUS International’s unique caring culture promotes diversity and inclusivity through its policies, team member resource groups and workshops, and equal employment opportunity hiring practices across the regions where it operates. The company is building stronger communities and helping those in need through large-scale volunteer events that have positively impacted the lives of more than 150,000 citizens around the world and through its five TELUS International Community Boards that have provided $4 million in funding to grassroots charitable organizations since 2015. Learn more at: www.telusinternational.com.