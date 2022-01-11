Syncron to Help Optimize Service Parts Inventory and Enhance Customer Experience Across Sophisticated Dealer Network

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syncron today announced that Ford Motor Company has extended its relationship with Syncron to streamline and optimize the service parts inventory for its network of more than 3,000 dealers in the United States.

Syncron’s leading inventory intelligence and advanced optimization technology in use today, helps its clients be on track to advance their positive reputations even further by providing customers shorter repair wait times, a more seamless maintenance process, and best-in-class service experiences. The inventory management solution drives excellence across performance metrics, such as higher repair ratios, while reducing excess stock throughout its inventory distribution network.

Additional benefits of Syncron Retail Inventory Management:

Shifts dealers’ current parts planning to a more strategic, data-driven model that allows all involved parties to make better inventory decisions, faster.

A proven, tested, and scalable aftermarket service platform that enables rapid deployment throughout an extensive dealer network.

Improves dealer parts availability and fill rates to increase service throughput and customer satisfaction.

“In the competitive automotive manufacturing industry, having a streamlined and fully connected approach to aftermarket operations is imperative to success,” said Anneliese Schulz, chief sales officer, Syncron. “Syncron Inventory helps leading OEMs, like Ford, achieve greater visibility, intelligence, and control over the most complex inventory challenges so they’re able to retain customers’ trust and thus loyalty. We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with Ford.”

About Syncron

Syncron accelerates leading manufacturers and distributors to capitalize on the world's new service economy. We improve aftermarket profitability, optimize working capital, increase customer loyalty, and enable customers’ ability to transition successfully to future service-driven business models. With industry-leading investments in AI and ML, Syncron offers the first customer-endorsed, complete end-to-end intelligent Service Lifecycle Management solution portfolio. Syncron’s offer encompasses leadership solutions such as: service parts inventory, price, equipment uptime, warranty, service contract, and field service management. Delivered on Syncron’s Connected Service Experience (CSX) platform, our solutions offer customers competitive differentiation through exceptional aftermarket service experiences, while driving significant revenue and profit improvements. It is no secret that world's top brands trust Syncron, making it the largest privately-owned global leader in intelligent SLM SaaS solutions. For more, visit syncron.com.