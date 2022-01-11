Intrepid Credit Union Chooses Scienaptic's AI-Powered Platform For Advanced Credit Decisioning

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scienaptic AI, a leading global AI-powered credit decision platform provider, announced today that Mont.-based Intrepid Credit Union has chosen its platform to boost its credit decisions.

Established in 1936 as Helena U.S. Employees Federal Credit Union, Intrepid Credit Union has multiplied its member base over the decades, becoming a notable and reliable name in the community of Helena and Bozeman. Scienaptic’s credit decisioning platform will enable the credit union to tap into untapped credit opportunities, increase loan accessibility and transform the member experience.

“We have been a member-community centered organization for 86 years, and we believe in delivering solutions that inspire success,” said Greg Strizich, CEO of Intrepid Credit Union. “With Scienaptic AI's credit decisioning engine, loan decisions are going to become automated, faster and smarter. It will empower us to provide an exceptional member experience, enhanced credit access and greater financial empowerment, one person, one family and one community at a time.”

Correspondingly, Pankaj Jain, President of Scienaptic AI, cited, “We are excited to be working with Intrepid Credit Union to help strengthen the credit and financing opportunities for its members. We are sure that Scienaptic's unique, adaptive AI technology will enable the credit union to serve more members, boost loan approvals and enhance member experience and wallet share without increasing risk.”

About Intrepid Credit Union

Intrepid Credit Union, established in 1936, offers its members a complete range of financial products and services through its four full-service locations in Helena and Bozeman, Montana. The credit union offers all types of loans (including credit mortgage and commercial) through multiple convenience channels and provides 24-hour account information by phone or online about bill pay, free rewards checking, various savings accounts for all ages, as well as IRAs, Share Certificates, and Mastercard®, credit cards, and debit cards. For more information, visit www.intrepidcu.org.

About Scienaptic

Scienaptic is on a mission to increase credit availability by transforming technology used in credit decisioning. Over 150 years of credit experience is embedded in Scienaptic's AI native credit decision platform. Our clients across banks, credit unions, fintech, and other lenders use the platform to improve the quality of underwriting decisions constantly. This enables them to say 'yes' to borrowers more often and faster. The platform is used by lenders with assets exceeding $100 billion, enabling them to process over $22 billion in credit decisions, benefiting over two million credit union members and millions of borrowers across banks, auto and online lenders. For more information, visit www.scienaptic.ai.