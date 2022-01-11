Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. Partners With The Brink’s Company to Provide Comprehensive Merchant Payments Offering

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) ("Priority" or the "Company"), a leading payments technology company helping customers collect, store, and send money, and The Brink’s Company (NYSE: BCO), the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions, today announced a cutting-edge partnership that combines Priority’s credit and debit card processing capabilities with Brink’s new digital cash payment solution, called BLUbeem™ by Brink’s®.

The more than 250,000 merchants using Priority’s payment infrastructure will now have the ability to utilize a payments bundle that combines Priority’s current offering for card acceptance with the Brink's digital cash payment solution. All of Priority's independent sales organizations ("ISOs"), financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors will have access to the Brink’s solution.

“Our partnership with Brink’s will allow us to provide merchant customers our current card acceptance platform as well as the Brink’s digital cash payment solution, providing an industry-leading, end-to-end payment solution,” said Tom Priore, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Priority. “Approximately 20% to 25% of our merchants’ payments occur in cash, representing a huge opportunity to provide enhanced services for our customers. Expanding our reach into cash payments will allow Priority to introduce a variety of new solutions into the market, helping improve customer retention and driving growth into new channels.”

“Our strategy is to reach all of the U.S. retail locations that do not have an effective solution for handling cash payments,” said Rohan Pal, chief digital officer of Brink’s. “Our partnership with Priority Technology fits perfectly into our new product brand, BLUbeem by Brink’s. BLUbeem’s digital cash payment solution makes processing cash fast and easy, similar to debit, credit and other digital payment methods. This solution enables us to be a single source for all of our customers’ cash management needs.”

About Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.

Priority is a payments powerhouse driving the convergence of payments and banking. The company has built a single platform to collect, store, and send money that operates at scale. We help our customers take and make payments while managing business and consumer operating accounts to monetize payment networks. Our tailored, agile technology powers high-value, payments products bolstered by our industry-leading personalized support. Additional information can be found at www.PRTH.com.

About The Brink’s Company

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) is the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Our global network of operations in 53 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit our website at www.brinks.com or call 804-289-9709.

Forward-Looking Statements

