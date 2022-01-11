IMM and Compliance Systems Partner to Deliver Advanced Compliance Documents with eSignatures for Community Financial Institutions

RAHWAY, N. J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IMM, the only eSignature provider that specializes in eSignature and digital transaction solutions exclusively for financial institutions, and Compliance Systems, the financial industry’s leading provider of modern digital and dynamic compliance documentation, today announced a strategic partnership to provide financial institutions a more streamlined, digital-first banking platform with embedded compliance. IMM’s flagship eSignature platform, IMM eSign, will be seamlessly integrated with Compliance Systems’ dynamic compliance document technology solution, enabling community banks and credit unions to offer eSignatures for transaction documents.

IMM’s real-time integration with Compliance Systems will enable community banks and credit unions to offer eSignatures for dynamic documents generated with Compliance Systems technology. Compliance Systems provides regulatory updates in the cloud, ensuring all required data is present and validated for each transaction, mitigating risk at the root level. The newly integrated solutions provide an automated, simplified and more efficient process to ensure documents are compliant and electronically signed so that institutions can complete document transactions faster, with increased accuracy.

“We are focused on providing banks and credit unions advanced, innovative solutions that efficiently address the complex challenges associate with compliance,” said Chris Appie, president, Compliance Systems. “Working with IMM, we will be able to deliver a sophisticated digital platform that addresses the growing demands from today’s increasingly mobile society. By providing remote eSignatures, banks and credit unions can provide a superior, digital-first experience, developing stronger relationships with existing customers, and expand into new markets.”

The integrated compliance platform with eSignature capabilities enables institutions to maintain compliant transactions and mitigate risks while optimizing deposit and lending digital-first initiatives to provide a more engaging, positive consumer experience. Additionally, banks and credit unions have full control of content configuration including the ability to quickly adapt document language to meet specific requirements. Together, IMM and Compliance Systems have developed this digital-first compliance solution that simplifies and automates the traditionally complex and cumbersome compliance process.

“We are very pleased to be entering into a partnership with Compliance Systems,” said Steve LaCarter​, vice president of sales and business development, IMM. “The synergy between our two organizations was immediately apparent and we view the Compliance Systems team as an extension of our team. Together, we’ve collaborated to provide community financial institutions the technology tools needed to thrive in today’s increasingly competitive market.”

About IMM

For 25 years, IMM has been the premier provider of eSignature and Digital Transaction solutions designed exclusively for financial institutions. Today, more than 1,500 banks and credit unions use IMM’s eSignature and Digital Transaction Management solutions across the Institution to elevate consumer experiences while streamlining back-office processes in a comprehensive, end-to-end digital processing environment.

About Compliance Systems

Compliance Systems is the financial industry’s leading provider of digital and dynamic compliance content. Its technology effectively enables deposit, IRA, and loan transactions with configurable content that supports business flexibility and operational efficiency. With more than 28 years’ experience with financial documentation, Compliance Systems supports more than 1,557 banks and credit unions. For more information, please visit www.compliancesystems.com.