Digital River Partners With VTEX to Simplify Global Expansion

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital River, an experienced global commerce enabler for established and fast-growing brands, announced today a new partnership with VTEX, the fastest growing ecommerce platform in the world. Together, they have created an integrated solution for fast, simple, and risk-free cross-border selling. This partnership adds Digital River’s Global Seller Services of payments, taxes, compliance, fraud and logistics to VTEX’s ecommerce platform, simplifying global expansion for mid-market and enterprise-level companies.

Global expansion is becoming increasingly complicated with region-specific taxes and ever-changing compliance rules. Together, Digital River and VTEX are providing brands with an end-to-end commerce solution that frees them from managing multiple vendor relationships to power their ecommerce sites. With Digital River’s solution integrated into VTEX’s platform, merchants have the power to optimize revenue, accelerate implementation, and deliver exceptional customer experiences – all while reducing risk.

“Through this collaboration, VTEX customers will be able to leverage our experience and know-how to drive higher cart conversions while also avoiding many of the tax responsibilities and risks of international selling,” said Adam Coyle, CEO of Digital River. “This allows brands to more efficiently expand their ecommerce stores, manage their operations and evolve their technology goals.”

VTEX’s microservices-based architecture, combined with Digital River’s business and development tools, enables clients to future-proof their businesses for global expansion with flexibility and speed to market.

"Entering new markets can be a daunting task – especially if brands lack the tools and partnerships that solve the complexities of global expansion,” said Amit Shah, chief strategy officer and U.S. general manager at VTEX. “We’re excited to partner with Digital River to provide our wide array of clients with an end-to-end commerce solution that helps to deliver payments, tax, compliance and fraud services in a streamlined platform.”

About Digital River

With more than 25 years’ experience, Digital River has mastered global commerce. An industry disrupter from the start, our Global Seller Services simplify global commerce expansion to help companies of all sizes grow their revenue by offering shoppers a localized buying experience in over 175 destinations worldwide. Using our flexible APIs that combine payments, tax, fraud, compliance and logistics into a single integrated solution, brands increase conversions, turning browsers into buyers as they sell anything to anyone, anywhere in the world. The chosen partner of more than 2,100 global brands across the Americas, Europe and Asia, Digital River is global commerce simplified. ​

Digital River is headquartered in Minneapolis with offices across the U.S., Asia, Europe and South America. For more details, visit DigitalRiver.com.

About VTEX

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Our platform enables our customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. Founded in Brazil, we have been a leader in accelerating the digital commerce transformation in Latin America and are expanding globally. Our platform is engineered to enterprise-level standards and features. We are trusted by more than 2,000 customers with over 2,500 active online stores across 32 countries, who rely on VTEX to connect with their consumers in a meaningful way.