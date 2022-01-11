NielsenIQ & Sally Beauty Pave the Way for Beauty Supplier Collaboration

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NielsenIQ, the world’s leading retail measurement and consumer analytics firm, and Sally Beauty, the largest omni-channel hair color retailer in the United States, announced a new relationship to elevate analytics and manufacturer partnerships in the beauty and personal care industry.

NielsenIQ will be the exclusive information provider to Sally Beauty to build a strategic data sharing and licensing program that will allow manufacturers to measure comprehensive online and offline sales and determine effective pricing and promotion strategies. This relationship will include NielsenIQ’s merchandising solutions, including pricing and promotion tools, and is expected to dramatically increase collaboration across the omnichannel landscape, closing analytical gaps between Sally Beauty and their manufacturers.

"Consumers have increased their reliance on e-commerce whereby retailers and manufacturers can no longer operate without having a comprehensive, actionable view of their shoppers and consumption patterns," said Tara James Taylor, SVP Beauty and Personal Care Vertical., NielsenIQ. "Our new relationship comes at a critical juncture with the beauty and personal care industry focused on consumer-led growth.”

Already measuring more than $68 billion in annual beauty and personal care sales, NielsenIQ will further enhance its coverage of the growing omnichannel beauty retailing landscape by measuring an additional $2 billion through this partnership. Once fully integrated, Sally Beauty will be operating on a single, modern and differentiated visualization platform that contains NielsenIQ’s data assets and products.

"As Sally Beauty continues on our transformative journey and builds more strategic and collaborative partnerships with our manufacturers, we are thrilled to begin this new relationship with NielsenIQ and begin employing their comprehensive merchandising tools to facilitate retail success with business intelligence and real-time capabilities,” said Pamela K. Kohn, Senior Vice President, Chief Merchandising Officer, Sally Beauty.

About NielsenIQ

NielsenIQ is the leader in providing the most complete, unbiased view of consumer behavior, globally. Powered by a groundbreaking consumer data platform and fueled by rich analytic capabilities, NielsenIQ enables bold, confident decision-making for the world’s leading consumer goods companies and retailers.

Using comprehensive data sets and measuring all transactions equally, NielsenIQ gives clients a forward-looking view into consumer behavior in order to optimize performance across all retail platforms. Our open philosophy on data integration enables the most influential consumer data sets on the planet. NielsenIQ delivers the complete truth.

NielsenIQ, an Advent International portfolio company, has operations in nearly 100 markets, covering more than 90% of the world’s population. For more information, visit NielsenIQ.com.

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 7,000 products for hair color, hair care, nails, and skin care through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and L’Oreal®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,000 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and Olaplex®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit https://www.sallybeautyholdings.com/.