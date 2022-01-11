Mammogen and Brilliantly Continue their Commitment to the Breast Cancer Community with Brilliantly Warm Giveaway

PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brilliantly and Mammogen, Inc. – two female-led women’s healthcare companies centered around breakthrough technologies designed to solve unmet clinical needs in the breast cancer space – announced their partnership in October. The companies are working on compiling a coffee table book, detailing the comprehensive journey of breast cancer with stories, letters, photos, and recipes. Brilliantly and Mammogen also announced that they are working together to create exercise routines and videos that accommodate the changes in physiology and mindset after breast cancer.

To demonstrate their collective commitment in 2022, Brilliantly and Mammogen today announced that Mammogen is sponsoring the giveaway of 50 Brilliantly Warm wearable bra inserts, the first-ever wearable designed specifically for women who have had breast reconstruction surgery. Individuals can sign up for consideration at home.brilliantlywarm.co/brilliantly-warm-giveaway with the give away limited to 50 participants. Participants will be asked to also help the companies gather further information on the product experience, and their own journey, to help inform future product releases.

Brilliantly Warm, Brilliantly’s flagship product, is the first-ever warming wearable designed by and for women who have had breast reconstruction surgery. Brilliantly Warm, a discreet, rechargeable, heated bra insert, was designed for women who have had breast implant reconstruction and, as a result, experience an overwhelming sense of coldness. The Brilliantly Warm iOS and Android app allows users to manage the temperature of their device with ease and in any environment – the office, outdoors, or at a social gathering or event.

“ I’m excited to partner with Mammogen – working together, we can leverage our collective resources across the continuum of care for breast cancer patients, to help women like us build community and find answers to some of the most important and personal questions,” said Kristen Carbone, founder of Brilliantly.

“ We stated our from-end-to-never-end commitment to our patient community on day one, and that has never waivered. This is a powerful way for us at Mammogen to contribute to our community while we are focusing on the clinical development of our genTRUTM-breast program, a suite of best-in-class early detection tests for breast cancer,” commented Elizabeth Cormier-May, CEO of Mammogen.

Dr. Monique Gary is a board certified, fellowship-trained Breast Surgical Oncologist and Medical Director of the Grand View Health/Penn Cancer Network Cancer Program in Sellersville, PA, where she also serves as director of the Breast Program. As the founder of Touch, The Black Breast Cancer Alliance, she will partner with The Breasties, and, together, they will help oversee distribution of Brilliantly Warm to ensure the products reach a diverse group of women in the breast cancer community.

“ We are thrilled to be partnering with Brilliantly and Mammogen to gather such important clinical and patient data,” added Dr. Gary “ We are committed to finding ways to innovate and close the gaps in the continuum of care, particularly post remission. Chronic coldness is a real problem for our patients, and we look forward to securing an improved understanding of the patient experience with Brilliantly Warm.”

About Brilliantly

Brilliantly helps women with the transition from confronting breast cancer to embracing life through innovative products, thoughtful content, and relevant services. The company has recently released their flagship technology, Brilliantly Warm, the first-ever wearable designed specifically for women who have had breast reconstruction surgery. For more information visit www.brilliantly.co.

About Mammogen

Mammogen is a female-led biotechnology company focused on meaningfully improving the detection, diagnosis and treatment of women’s health-related diseases, and creating an end-to-never-end community for women around the world. Mammogen is centered around its proprietary genTRUTM liquid biopsy platform. The company’s flagship genTRU-breastTM program leverages novel messenger RNA (mRNA) technology to non-invasively detect and diagnose breast cancer. The genTRUTM offering is positioned to unlock regular and reliable screening for millions of women around the world and eliminate many negative, invasive biopsy procedures. The company’s proprietary multi-gene expression signature for breast cancer detection has been extensively validated in blood, as well as saliva, and has shown statistical significance towards providing measurable improvement upon current standards of care. Mammogen’s product pipeline consists of an array of non-invasive prognostics and diagnostics for additional diseases that affect some-, mostly-, or only-women. For more information visit www.mammogen.bio.