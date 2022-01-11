Xpoint Announces Investment Partnership With Bettor Capital

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xpoint, the leading geolocation and compliance technology company specializing in U.S. sports betting and iGaming markets, has announced an investment partnership with Bettor Capital, the early-stage venture firm focused on real-money, online gaming opportunities.

Xpoint's transformational geolocation platform will launch live with its first partner in early 2022. Bettor Capital’s investment in Xpoint comes ahead of that launch, supporting the company's goal to bring innovative, partner-focused solutions to the established geo-compliance marketplace. The funding will play a key role in the accelerated expansion of Xpoint throughout the U.S., building on the late-2021 announcement of the first major U.S. sports betting partnership, with sports betting exchange Sporttrade.

“I am delighted to welcome Bettor Capital to the Xpoint team and want to thank them for sharing our vision. I am thrilled that Bettor Capital has seized the opportunity to invest in us at such an exciting time in our development,” commented Marvin Sanderson, CEO and co-Founder of Xpoint. “2022 is going to be an incredible year for Xpoint as we look ahead to the full launch of our geolocation platform, and a raft of partner announcements, starting early in Q1. Bettor Capital’s investment will serve to accelerate our growth as we aim to transform a marketplace that we know is ready for innovative thinking and partner-focused solutions.”

“Xpoint offers a mission-critical, highly valuable solution that will benefit from the ongoing, strong, end market tailwinds in the online gaming space today,” said Dave VanEgmond, founder and partner at Bettor Capital. "We couldn’t be more excited about working with Marvin and the Xpoint team to help drive continued growth, scale, and momentum across the North American online gaming end market.”

For more details on Xpoint, please go to xpoint.tech and follow Xpoint on social media via LinkedIn.