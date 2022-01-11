YuJa and Chapman University Sign Three-Year Contract for Enterprise Media Recording and Storage Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southern California’s Chapman University recently signed a three-year contract with YuJa to license the Enterprise Video Platform and Zoom Connector.

A nationally-ranked private university, Chapman was seeking a cloud-based storage solution for its Zoom and other recordings, as well as the ability to record and edit video, create quizzes, and provide enhanced accessibility features to users.

The Zoom Connector, which is an addition to the Video Platform, enables automated upload of videos recorded through Zoom. The recordings can be disseminated securely and viewed across any device, as well as automatically captioned and indexed for improved search-inside-video capabilities.

“The YuJa Enterprise Video Platform is an affordable, secure solution for storage of classroom recordings created in Zoom or other platforms. It offers flexibility, scalability and a user-friendly interface that makes it ideal for institutions of all sizes,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re excited to help Chapman as it continues to fulfill its mission of providing personalized education of distinction that leads to inquiring, ethical and productive lives as global citizens.”

Chapman University currently is migrating content to the YuJa Video Platform and training administrators on the versatile, robust and feature-rich Video Platform.

ABOUT CHAPMAN UNIVERSITY

Founded in 1861, Chapman University is a nationally-ranked private university located in Southern California. Chapman is categorized by the Carnegie Classification as an R2 “high research activity” institution and offers personalized education to more than 9,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The campus has produced a Rhodes Scholar, been named a top producer of Fulbright Scholars and hosts a chapter of Phi Beta Kappa, the nation’s oldest and most prestigious honor society. Based in the City of Orange, Chapman also includes the Harry and Diane Rinker Health Science Campus in Irvine. In 2019, the university opened its 11th college, Fowler School of Engineering, in its newest facility, Keck Center for Science and Engineering. Learn more about Chapman University: www.chapman.edu.

ABOUT YUJA INC.

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Its products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. YuJa serves organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Its portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management, digital compliance, and enterprise accessibility. Legal headquarters are located in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.