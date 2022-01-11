BostonGene and WellDyne Announce Strategic Partnership to Predict Immunotherapy Response and Reduce Overall Cost of Care in Cancer

WALTHAM, Mass. & LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BostonGene Corporation and WellDyne today announced a strategic partnership to improve therapeutic decision-making for cancer patients. With BostonGene Tumor Portrait™ Tests, WellDyne will increase efficiency and therapy selection for patients who are candidates for immunotherapy in melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric, bladder and kidney cancers.

BostonGene Corporation, a biomedical software company, is committed to defining optimal, precision medicine-based therapies for cancer patients. As a leading pharmacy benefit manager, WellDyne leverages precision medicine’s targeted approach that can predict how a patient will metabolize and respond to specific drugs. The BostonGene Molecular Functional Portrait™ (MF Portrait) will assist WellDyne in determining patient eligibility for immunotherapy treatment based on its comprehensive analysis of the tumor and the microenvironment. With the implementation of this test, WellDyne will better understand and manage the total cost of care for patients.

The BostonGene Tumor Portrait™ Test, based on integrated genomic and transcriptomic analysis, reveals key drivers of each tumor, including immune microenvironment properties, actionable mutations, biomarkers of response to diverse therapies, and recommended therapies. The test significantly increases the correct identification of patients who respond to immunotherapy and helps other patients avoid unnecessary adverse events. It combines precise data processing and proprietary algorithms to generate easy-to-understand tumor schematics, including the MF Portrait, a personalized tumor map to guide treatment decision-making that tailors individualized treatments and streamlines treatment costs.

“ We focus on smarter, more precise prescribing to determine the best choice of drug and dosage for patients the first time, minimizing side effects and costly trial and error,” says Nick Page, Chief Clinical Officer at WellDyne. “ Leveraging BostonGene Tumor Portrait™ Tests to predict treatment response creates a significant opportunity to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of overall care.”

“ While immunotherapy is the most expensive class of drugs for oncology, immuno- and targeted therapies remain the most promising and rapidly developing treatments for cancer patients,” says Andrew Feinberg, President and CEO at BostonGene. “ We’re pleased to provide WellDyne with our innovative multi-platform analytics to predict prognosis and response to therapy.”

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene’s mission is to power healthcare’s transition to personalized medicine using AI-based molecular and immune profiling to improve the standard of care, accelerate research and improve economics. BostonGene Tumor Portrait™ Tests reveal key drivers of each tumor, including immune microenvironment properties, actionable mutations, biomarkers of response to diverse therapies, and recommended therapies. Through these comprehensive analyses, BostonGene Tumor Portrait™ Tests generate a personalized roadmap for therapeutic decision-making for each cancer patient. For more information, visit BostonGene at http://www.BostonGene.com.

About WellDyne

For more than 25 years, WellDyne has leveraged its deep clinical expertise to achieve better patient outcomes and reduce pharmacy trend. Knowing that medications are among the safest, easiest and lowest cost treatments to help people live their best lives, the company believes a smarter approach to the delivery of PBM services unleashes the full power of medications to reduce future healthcare costs. Learn more at www.welldyne.com.