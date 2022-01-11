UK Automotive Products and J.W. Speaker Partner to Provide Customers with LED Lighting Solutions for Commercial Vehicles

GERMANTOWN, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UK Automotive Products (UKAP), a leading automotive LED lighting supplier for commercial vehicles, has added J.W. Speaker as its newest LED lighting partner. This new partnership will provide UKAP customers with access to J.W. Speaker’s wide range of LED lighting solutions, specifically, signal, combination, work, warning, and forward lighting for autobody builders, custom vehicle modification, and factories for commercial vehicles, cars, and motorcycles.

“Because of our work to import U.S. manufactured products for distribution in the UK, Ireland and mainland Europe, our paths frequently crossed with J.W. Speaker further down the supply chain. More recently, we've transitioned into retail, and plan to open a trade and service branch in addition to the reposition of the website to support eCommerce. With all these changes, we know the addition of premier J.W. Speaker products combined with our customer service focused model will help us segue into other markets and give us a jumping off point in the retail arena,” said Paul Proud, Owner, Managing Director of UKAP. “The bottom line is that J.W. Speaker products mirror the high standards of quality and functionality that our customers have come to expect. We feel that any opportunity we have to diversify our portfolio is also an opportunity for our customer base.”

“Our two talented teams come together with two goals in mind — to better serve the needs of clients and to provide products that keep safety, reliability and quality top of mind. We will work closely with UKAP to support their customers, not only as a supplier, but as a creative problem-solver to address today's lighting challenges,” said Tim Speaker, President of J.W. Speaker. “We know that we do our best work when challenged, that’s where some of the most innovative solutions for commercial vehicle and work truck lighting tend to get created. We can’t wait to see what we innovate together with UKAP for their customers.”

Together, the companies can build out UKAP’s lighting products portfolio for specialist industries, such as the military, emergency vehicles, agricultural machinery, and bus/coach manufacturers. UKAP also stocks products that are suitable for use within the aftermarket such as LED work lamps and LED beacons.

Product will be available this winter and will coincide with the unveiling of UKAP’s new website. In addition to partnering on LED lighting for commercial vehicles, UKAP and J.W. Speaker will also collaborate on various marketing, promotion, and innovation opportunities throughout 2022 and beyond.

For more information on J.W. Speaker’s premier LED lighting technologies, visit www.jwspeaker.com. Information on UKAP, can be found at https://www.ukautomotive.co.uk.

About J.W. Speaker

J.W. Speaker is focused on developing innovative, high-performance vehicular lighting solutions for OEM and aftermarket customers around the world. Specialized in LED and other emerging lighting technologies, J.W. Speaker is proud to design, manufacture and assemble products in Germantown, Wisc. For more information, contact J.W. Speaker at (800) 558-7288 or news@jwspeaker.com.

About UK Automotive Products

During the past 21 years UKAP has become one of the leading automotive lighting suppliers. The company works with truck body builders, OEM engineers, and the military to provide automotive lighting solutions for commercial vehicles. The company also stocks a wide range of products including reverse alarms, object detection, over moulded connectors and wiring harnesses. Because of its own manufacturing base, the company can offer bespoke wiring harnesses. It can also combine them with international brands to create automotive lighting kits. UKAP is proud to be ISO 9001 accredited.