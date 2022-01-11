RudderStack Expands Partnership With Braze To Fuel Deeper Customer Engagement

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RudderStack today announced an expanded partnership with Braze, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRZE), featuring its Braze Currents source integration, to help companies build more personalized customer engagement experiences. Braze is a leading comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love. With Braze, global brands can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. RudderStack’s robust Braze integrations make it easy for brands to ingest their valuable first-party data into and out of the platform in order to power personalized customer experiences in real-time.

Together, RudderStack and Braze make powerful customer engagement easy. Benefits include:

Reliable, real-time event streaming — RudderStack makes it easy to collect the real-time data required for deeply personalized customer engagement in Braze.

— RudderStack makes it easy to collect the real-time data required for deeply personalized customer engagement in Braze. Continuous data loops — RudderStack’s new Braze Currents integration allows users to stream data out of Braze and send it to their entire stack, including the data warehouse. After enrichment, they can pass data back into Braze, unlocking engagement with more valuable context.

— RudderStack’s new Braze Currents integration allows users to stream data out of Braze and send it to their entire stack, including the data warehouse. After enrichment, they can pass data back into Braze, unlocking engagement with more valuable context. Advanced engagement tooling — Braze’s platform delivers a comprehensive toolset in an easy to use interface, enabling brands to raise the bar for customer engagement. Using RudderStack and Braze together, users have faster time-to-value because they don’t have to worry about instrumentation and data collection.

“Bidirectional data flow is the key to delivering next-level customer engagement at scale,” said Soumyadeb Mitra, CEO at RudderStack. “We’re excited to see our expanded partnership with Braze impact the brands we both work with.”

“With RudderStack, our customers streamline the process of ingesting data into Braze,” said Matt McRoberts, SVP, Alliances at Braze. “Using RudderStack and Braze, brands receive a bi-directional and continuous data loop, which we believe leads to stronger customer experiences, higher retention rates, and increased lifetime value.”

About RudderStack

RudderStack is the warehouse-first, customer data platform (CDP) built for developers. The company takes a new approach to building and operating customer data infrastructure, making it easy to collect, unify, transform, and store customer data as well as securely route it to a wide range of common, popular tools. To learn more, visit rudderstack.com.