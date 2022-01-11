Evolution Well Services Partners with a Permian Leader on Lower Carbon Electric Simul-frac Operations

THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolution Well Services announces a long-term electric hydraulic fracturing contract with a Permian Basin operator to begin in Q4 2022. The contract will employ Evolution’s patented electric fracturing technology coupled with an innovative Simul-frac completions technique.

The electric fracturing technology will be fueled by 100% natural gas via aero-derivative turbines rather than conventional fleets that rely on diesel engines. By switching to a lower carbon fuel, the Evolution Well Services team will help reduce the GHG emissions required to complete wells in the Permian Basin. The contract highlights the operator’s focus on leveraging industry-leading technology to lower the emissions of its operations.

In addition to reducing the carbon footprint, the electric fleet is designed to provide a safer operation for the employees on the wellpad with roughly 50% less physical footprint on location and operations below 85db sound levels. The contract will also employ innovative high pressure hose technology that further minimizes the safety risks on pad and drives higher pumping efficiencies. With over six years of successful electric frac operating experience and two years of electric Simul-frac successes within Evolution, the teams are well-positioned to partner on continuous innovation within the completions industry.

“We could not be more excited that Evolution was chosen after an extensive, multi-year selection process. We look forward to providing high-efficiency, lower carbon, and safe Simul-frac operations for our new partners in the Permian Basin,” said Steven Anderson, President & Chief Executive Officer of Evolution Well Services.

ABOUT EVOLUTION WELL SERVICES

Evolution Well Services is the largest and most experienced provider of electric hydraulic fracturing services. Since inception in 2011, the company has completed over 40,000 stages with its patented electric frac technology across the United States. The company is focused on advancing fracturing technology through digital transformation of the well site & lower carbon technologies. For more information, visit https://evolutionws.com/