HighRadius Expands Partnership with Genpact to Deliver Digital Transformation Outcomes

NEW YORK & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, and HighRadius, the Artificial Intelligence-powered Order to Cash, Treasury Management and Record to Report software provider, today announced the expansion of their strategic alliance. To better serve clients, the duo will marry the Autonomous Software platform with Genpact’s global accounts receivables and digital process and delivery expertise to drive more impactful and measurable business outcomes. Together, the partners will develop long-term opportunities for innovation, digital transformation and enhanced client deliverables.

The closer alignment will position HighRadius to focus on its next generation of Autonomous Software, while Genpact increasingly leads client project delivery of the end-to-end business process. Leveraging its ability to support HighRadius solutions, data configuration, technical integration and reporting, Genpact will facilitate productive and tangible business outcomes for clients.

“Now more than ever, the finance function plays a vital role in leading businesses through crises, providing agility and insight that lead to greater resilience. To thrive, organizations must connect, predict and adapt at speed, placing data at their core and embracing digital technologies,” said Tiger Tyagarajan, CEO at Genpact. “Bringing our two companies together in even deeper partnership will allow a new level of predictive intelligence that can derive meaningful insights and lead to impactful action for our clients.”

“If we paint the picture of the future of finance, and therefore the future of the CFO and the CFO organization, we think about the world of the CFO as one where technologies will basically allow them to make decisions every minute,” said Sashi Narahari, Founder and CEO at HighRadius. “Prediction is what the machine will do. Decision, judgment and experience are never going to go away from human beings. So, humans are going to spend more time than they do today on decisions and examining business outcomes. That’s where the HighRadius and Genpact partnership can make a big difference.”

HighRadius and Genpact will focus on the Order to Cash and Receivables cycle, setting the stage for results that streamline organizational efficiencies and put digital experts within clients’ companies in more favorable positions to evolve the business.

See the Genpact and HighRadius websites for more information on the partnership.

About HighRadius Corporation

HighRadius offers cloud-based Autonomous Software for the Office of the CFO. More than 700 of the world’s leading companies have transformed their order to cash, treasury and record to report processes with HighRadius. Our customers include 3M, Unilever, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Sanofi, Kellogg Company, Danone, Hershey’s and many more.

Autonomous Software is data-driven software that continuously morphs its behavior to the ever-changing underlying domain transactional data. It brings modern digital transformation capabilities like Artificial Intelligence, Robotic Process Automation, Natural Language Processing and Connected Workspaces as out-of-the-box features for the finance & accounting domain.

Finance business stakeholders have been led to believe that they have only two choices: pick an application software vendor that digitizes a paper or Excel-based process to an electronic system of record, or, choose a middleware platform for AI or RPA to build and maintain in-house, domain-specific capabilities. In contrast, HighRadius Autonomous Software combines the best of both worlds to deliver measurable business outcomes such as DSO reduction, working capital optimization, bad-debt reduction, reduce month close timelines and improve productivity in under six months.

Click here to see Autonomous Software in action.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. Led by our purpose -- the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people -- we drive digital-led innovation and digitally enabled intelligent operations for our clients. Guided by our experience reinventing and running thousands of processes for hundreds of clients, many of them Global Fortune 500 companies, we drive real-world transformation at scale. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 100,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi, and more than 30 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent the ways companies work. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we’ll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.