National Committee for Quality Assurance Selects Health Net to Participate in Health Equity Pilot Program

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Health Net announced the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) selected the company to help develop NCQA’s new Health Equity Accreditation Plus program. Health Net is one of just nine health organizations in the nation selected to help create the new evaluation program.

The new program builds on NCQA’s recently launched Health Equity Accreditation program that set a robust framework for improving health equity by helping organizations identify and close care gaps.

“With decades of experience caring for California’s most vulnerable residents, Health Net’s selection to participate in the pilot program is a testament to our work to build access at every level, expand equity, and deliver quality care,” said Martha Santana-Chin, Medi-Cal President of Health Net. “Every part of the health system has improvements that can be made to create more equitable care, and we are honored to be able to contribute to and learn from the process.”

This is the seventh time Health Net has received recognition for a commitment to health equity from the NCQA. In fact, Health Net pioneered an innovative approach to improving care quality and increasing access for those who need it most by guiding effective partnerships and driving responsiveness at the member, provider, and community level. Because of this work, Health Net was the first plan to be awarded the NCQA Distinction in Multicultural Health Care in 2011 and has consistently earned the award each eligible year since for its commercial, Medi-Cal, and Medicare plans.

The award identifies organizations that lead the market in providing culturally and linguistically sensitive services and working to reduce health care disparities. Because California’s incredible diversity is reflected and magnified in the populations Health Net serves, they understand the needs of their patients are as diverse as the population itself. That’s why Health Net has built teams, models, and innovative approaches that work to break down barriers, improve access, and reduce health disparities for all.

Health Net is committed to leading the charge to improve health equity with multi-faceted, collaborative and culturally relevant programs and interventions at the statewide and local level. Previous efforts include:

A doula program, which resulted in a 50% decrease in C-section rates for Black mothers in South Los Angeles.

A health partnership produced a 4% increase in cervical cancer screenings among Mandarin-speaking Chinese women.

A direct assistance program focused on farmworkers in Fresno helped 400 individuals to apply for Medi-Cal benefits, allowing them to enroll in health coverage for the first time.

