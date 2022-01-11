Lindora Launches Crowdfunding Campaign

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Lindora Wellness, Inc., announced the launch of their Regulation CF raise, which is being hosted by StartEngine.com, an SEC registered funding portal.

“We’re very excited about giving the public the chance to invest in Lindora,” said Lindora’s CEO, John Tangredi. “We’re a mission-driven company committed to stemming the tide of obesity and making a real difference in the lives of Americans.”

According to the Center for Disease Control, more than two-thirds of Americans are overweight or obese.

Lindora has been serving patients in Southern California for over fifty years and now is now looking to expand with new clinics, a digital program and through partnerships with doctors across the country so they can help their patients lose weight and live healthier, happier lives.

To learn more about the fundraise, potential investors can visit www.startengine.com/lindora.

About Lindora

Founded in 1971, Lindora is a leading medically supervised weight loss and wellness practice. The nationally recognized brand has taught hundreds of thousands of people how to lose weight and learn healthier habits. Lindora currently operates 33 clinic locations in Southern California.