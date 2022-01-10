AM Best Withdraws Credit Rating of Independence Holding Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has withdrawn the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb-” (Good) of Independence Insurance Holding Company (IHC), headquartered in Stamford, CT. At the time of the withdrawal, this Credit Rating (rating) was under review with developing implications. IHC’s rating was placed under review with developing implications following agreements on the sale of each of its former insurance companies whose sales were completed between the end of 2021 and beginning of 2022, leaving IHC with only a minority stake in one of its former insurance operations, Independence American Insurance Company through its investment in Independence Pet Holdings, Inc.

AM Best’s policy is for a final rating to be completed along with a rating withdrawal. However, a final rating could not be completed, as there are no longer insurance operations wholly or majority owned by this holding company and due to the lack of forward-looking financial information necessary to support the formation of a current rating opinion.

