Denver International Taps LiveReach Media for Queue Management Services

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With the help of advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technology, travelers at Denver International (DEN) can once again obtain real-time wait time information via www.flydenver.com. As travel begins to rebound from the pandemic, sharing real-time security information became a priority for DEN to help improve the passenger experience. As a result, DEN ultimately selected Silicon Valley startup, LiveReach Media (LRM) to provide this important service.

LRM crafted the industry’s first zero cabling queue management system which was implemented within a matter of weeks. The system is able to integrate into existing infrastructure and requires minimal changes without compromising performance, a critical requirement for DEN undergoing considerable remodeling and infrastructure improvement efforts.

LiveReach Media has quickly grown its airport deployment footprint and acquired customers such as the Houston Airport System and Philadelphia International Airport due to its comprehensive and disruptive offering.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be selected by DEN International as the airport has worked with previous queue management vendors before the pandemic. Their selection of LiveReach Media is a validation of our vision to provide the industry’s most scalable, performant, and comprehensive offering without overcharging or overcomplicating deployment for our airport partners” -Abhi Jain, Co-Founder.

About LiveReach Media

Trusted by large grocery chains, transportation hubs, and retail stores around the world, LiveReach Media’s comprehensive motion analytics and AI-based security platform helps venues operate more effectively, engage with their customers at scale, and create better and safer customer experiences. LiveReach Media is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California with several offices globally.