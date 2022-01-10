Government and Education Entities Streamline Purchasing Process for NEC’s Advanced Cloud and On-Premises Communications Solutions

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NEC Corporation of America (NEC), a leading provider and integrator of advanced IT, communications and networking solutions, announces the award of a new contract with the National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA). The new contract extends the successful five-year relationship that provides state, local, education and government (SLED) agencies cost savings and efficiency in the procurement process.

“Through NCPA’s membership buying power, members receive best value pricing and favorable contract terms to purchase our advanced communications and video collaboration tools, backup and disaster recovery, secure file sharing, touchless check-in systems and more,” said Lainey Gordon, Government & Education Vertical Practice Manager at NEC. “NCPA members gain access to NEC’s award-winning IT, networking and contact center solutions without the traditional bidding process, enhancing rapid adoption of the latest technologies that solve today’s most pressing challenges.”

NCPA is a leading national government purchasing cooperative working to reduce the cost of goods and services by leveraging the purchasing power of public agencies in all 50 states. Co-op members save time and money by allowing NCPA to take on the long, complex RFP and bidding process. NCPA can further lower costs through special member discounts up to 41% off list price.

“We’re pleased that NEC received an award for an NCPA contract again, which simplifies the purchasing process for local, state and federal government agencies, as well as school districts, higher education, universities and nonprofit organizations,” said Matthew Mackel, Director of Business Development at NCPA. “Our members unlock extra savings while getting connected to innovations that improve operational efficiencies.”

For the first time through this contract, NCPA members will gain access to NEC’s UNIVERGE BLUE portfolio, helping SLED entities to move to the cloud with ease. The full suite of cloud services ranges from integrated phone systems, video conferencing, messaging, virtual events, contact center, and backup and disaster recovery. Highly secure and flexible, NEC’s innovative solutions and customizable approach improves the administrators’ and users’ experience, decrease IT costs, reduce risk, simplify technology management and improve productivity.

NEC’s partnership with NCPA also adds an extra level of customer support. There is no cost to become a member of the purchasing cooperative.

To learn more about the partnership between NEC and NCPA, visit: http://www.ncpa.us/Vendors/NEC

NEC Corporation of America (NEC) is a leading technology integrator providing solutions that improve the way people work and communicate.

