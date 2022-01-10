Domain Name Pioneer Monte Cahn Partners to Create Dot Hip Hop, LLC Becoming the Registry Operator for Domain Extension .HIPHOP

POMPANO BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hip Hop is more than music. It encompasses a culture and movement that includes music, fashion, art, theater, dance, activism, and more. Global revenue from Hip Hop music to date is estimated to be over $19 Billion and crosses a multi-ethnic and diverse demographic that makes up over 33% of streamed content, putting it in first place over any competing musical genre. To meet that demand, Dot Hip Hop, LLC has purchased the rights to operate the .hiphop domain extension (pending approval by the Internet Corporation for Assignment Names and Numbers (ICANN)). The .hiphop extension is a Generic Top Level Domain (“gTLD”) that works just like a .com, being a fully qualified domain name on the DNS (Domain Name System) that controls Internet addresses.

The partnership consists of Cahn Enterprises, Inc. (Monte Cahn), JJN Solutions, LLC (Jeffrey Neuman), and Digital Asset Monetary Network (“DigitalAMN”) (Ajene Watson).

Monte brings a wealth of talent and years of experience to Dot Hip Hop, LLC. He is the founder and former CEO of the ICANN Accredited Registrar Moniker.com, former President of SnapNames.com and former Sr. VP of DomainSponsor.com. Monte pioneered the domain name aftermarket where domain names are traded, bought and sold, created the first domain live and online auction platform, developed whois privacy, and escrow/appraisal services. Monte Cahn is currently the President/Director of RightOfTheDot, LLC which specializes in premium domain name and digital asset sales, brokerage, consulting, and auctions. RightOfTheDot is also a leader in consulting for businesses and individuals seeking to establish and manage new gTLDs.

Jeffrey Neuman, the Founder and CEO of JJN Solutions, is a distinguished Internet, IP and Entertainment Attorney, who has been actively involved in the domain name industry for nearly 25 years. He was involved in the original creation of ICANN, the development of the Uniform Dispute Resolution Policy (UDRP) and has chaired a number of Working Groups and committees within the ICANN Community, including those involving the administration, operation and implementation of gTLD Registries and Registrars. Before forming JJN Solutions, he served as an executive at Com Laude, one of the leading corporate domain name registrars, responsible for oversight over all of its business in North America. Prior to that, Jeff spent 15 years as a Vice President at Neustar, Inc. initially responsible for overseeing all legal and policy aspects of its Enterprise Services division, and then was promoted to lead Neustar’s domain name registry business during the years of the largest expansion of the Internet domain name space.

New to the Domain Name space is Ajene Watson, co-founder and CEO of DigitalAMN, a company focused on meeting the economic and educational needs of the underserved within the financial markets and entrepreneurship. A Bronx native (the birthplace of Hip Hop), Ajene is an early-stage investor and business manager-development consultant with 20 years of experience in the financial markets. He also has an entertainment background and brings a wealth of knowledge and contacts from the Hip Hop community.

Scott Pruitt of RightOfTheDot also joins the team as the Director of Marketing. Scott has worked with Monte for several years promoting RightOfTheDot’s live and online digital asset auctions and comes with 9 years of domain registrar marketing experience having worked for Web.com and NameJet.

The go forward strategy for Dot Hip Hop, LLC is to focus marketing efforts on the potential end-users of the .hiphop domain. Dot Hip Hop, LLC intends to lower its wholesale pricing, making it easier for customers to create their storefronts and to provide cutting-edge technology to meet the ever-evolving demands of the digital landscape.

Monte Cahn commented, “I am so very thrilled to be a part of Dot Hip Hop! Having a top level domain like .HipHop will provide tens of millions of individuals along with small, medium, and large corporations with online and digital branding solutions that meet the needs of this entire worldwide community. In addition, .hiphop is the perfect digital asset for creative artists, song writers, producers, fashion designers, and lovers of the Hip Hop culture and movement, which continues to grow every day.”

Jeff Neuman added, “Partnering with Right of the Dot and DigitalAMN presents the ideal combination of talent to ensure that we can provide this service to the Hip Hop culture in a manner that provides opportunities to a community that has traditionally been ignored by the domain name industry. For me personally, the .hiphop TLD intersects perfectly with my passion for the arts, theater and entertainment.”

Ajene Watson stated, “I am excited to be working with domain pioneers like Monte Cahn and Jeff Newman, to help bring the Hip Hop community into another global marketplace. As a culture, Hip Hop has broken down many barriers; transcending socio-economic lines around the world. I believe the Dot Hip Hop venture supports DigitalAMN’s mission and will become an invaluable tool to promote financial literacy, provide access to economic opportunities and help the underserved establish and grow transferable wealth.”

About Cahn Enterprises, Inc:

Cahn Enterprises is the parent company of RightOfTheDot. Led by Domain Industry Pioneer Monte Cahn, RightOfTheDot is an accredited and licensed digital asset and domain name brokerage and auction business, Internet consulting and advisement firm specializing in premium domain names, digital assets and NFT auctions, sales, brokerage in new and existing Top Level Domains and digital real estate. RightOfTheDot also specializes in Contention Resolution Services involving same or similar digital assets, board advisement, premium domain market positioning, sales and services. Monte was Founder and former CEO of Moniker.com, former President of SnapNames.com and former Sr. VP of DomainSponsor.com. Monte Cahn and RightOfTheDot have been involved in more than 1000 live and online auctions and $560 MM in domain names, digital real estate, and asset sales since 1997.