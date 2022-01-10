Ben Bridge Jeweler Signs Letter of Intent to Transfer Pandora Stores to Pandora Group

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ben Bridge Jeweler, the distinguished family-run fine watch and jewelry retailer, announces that it intends to transfer ownership of its Pandora Stores to Pandora Group. Targeted for early March, Pandora, the world’s largest jewelry brand, will assume ownership of the 37 Ben Bridge Jeweler store locations in the United States and Canada.

Ben Bridge is Pandora’s largest North America franchisee. The company partnered with Pandora for West Coast business growth in the Spring of 2010, evolving from a roll-out of Pandora in all Ben Bridge stores to free-standing Pandora stores in five U.S. states and British Columbia, Canada.

Coming off their most successful year in their 110 year history, this transaction also enables Ben Bridge to give a more strategic emphasis on their core and create new opportunities for growth.

“The cornerstone of our business is building customers for life and that is why we first fell in love with Pandora,” says Lisa Bridge, President and CEO of Ben Bridge Jeweler. “This has been an important and successful chapter in our history and we know our team will be in excellent hands as a part of the broader Pandora organization. This pivot will give us greater focus and enable us to innovate and grow in new ways. We are excited to fuel our Ben Bridge growth, investing in the personal experience we create through every touchpoint with our customers. We are very proud of our team and the special moments we have helped create.“

Pandora and Ben Bridge will continue their longstanding business partnership with Pandora jewelry available in select Ben Bridge retail locations and on benbridge.com.

About Ben Bridge Jeweler

For over a hundred and ten years, Ben Bridge Jeweler has had a singular mission: to be your Personal Jeweler and help you celebrate your special moments. With a commitment to quality jewelry, the highest values, and exceptional personal service, we have brought a lasting sparkle to those days you want to remember forever--from engagements to anniversaries, births to birthdays, promotions to “just because” moments of self-celebration, and more. We care deeply about sustainability and protecting both the people and the environment in every stage of the supply chain. We strive to maintain the highest ethical and quality standards in the industry, including partnering with respected vendors and manufacturers that adhere to our stringent guidelines for quality control and responsible sourcing. It is our honor and our privilege to be a part of your special moments and your milestones and are here to serve as your personal jeweler in our many retail locations or online at benbridge.com. #yourpersonaljeweler