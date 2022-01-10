Crawford & Company® Strengthens Middle East Operation With Addition of Miller International UAE Team

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crawford & Company® (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing, is pleased to announce it has strengthened its capabilities in the Middle East by adding the highly experienced and well-respected Miller International team in the UAE.

Miller International is exiting the UAE loss adjusting market and its 10-strong team of adjusters, surveyors, engineers, and accountants will become part of Crawford Middle East with immediate effect. The combined team will report to Brian Clark, executive director Middle East and head of Loss Adjusting, Europe and Middle East.

Crawford® will provide a seamless continuity of service to Miller International’s UAE clients; all existing claims will be handled by the adjusters previously engaged and there will be no changes to the terms and costs agreed on those files with Miller International.

“Alan Henry, Miller International group chairman, wished to find his team a supportive environment in which they can continue to grow personally and professionally, which aligned perfectly with Crawford,” said Andrew Bart, president, Loss Adjusting, International, Crawford & Company.

“As well as providing additional claim oversight and management, Crawford will provide a perfect platform for the ongoing growth of the Miller team. The expertise within our new combined team will provide clients with consistent, quality service, delivered promptly,” he added.

As well as welcoming these highly experienced individuals to our team, Crawford has made several executive appointments to further the company’s goals of creating value for clients and generating strong, sustainable growth:

Vic Noble promoted to Dubai Branch Director with immediate effect replacing Derek Patterson who left the business at the end of 2020.

Jamie Gee appointed as associate director, Financial Institutions at Crawford Middle East.

Christopher Eades, global head of Natural Resources, based in UAE.

About Crawford®

Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B) is the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers, and corporates with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company’s two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company’s ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A) than on the voting Class B Common Stock (CRD-B), subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of CRD-A must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of CRD-B, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75 percent of CRD-A, voting as a class. More information is available at www.crawco.com.