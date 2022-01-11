Cherre and Oxford Economics Announce Partnership to Integrate Economic and Forecasting Data into Real Estate Data Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cherre, the industry’s leading real estate data management and analytics platform, today announced a new partnership with Oxford Economics, a leader in global forecasting and quantitative analysis. This strategic partnership will allow mutual customers to seamlessly incorporate Oxford Economics’ risk, forecasting, and economics data into their Cherre data analytics warehouse for deeper market analysis and modeling.

Oxford Economics is the leading provider of economic solutions to the real estate sector worldwide. Oxford Economics serves a global client base of more than 3,000 international corporations, real estate firms, financial institutions, government organizations and universities. The partnership with Cherre represents the first time mutual users will have access to comprehensive forecasts and scenarios for key demand drivers for all real estate property types in one place.

“The commercial real estate industry is constantly looking at new ways to improve how it accesses and assimilates the vast quantity and range of real estate data available,” said George Armitage, Managing Director of Global Real Estate at Oxford Economics. “This partnership with Cherre enables us to provide real estate investors, lenders and developers with comprehensive and granular economic forecasts with scenarios, to help further support effective strategy, risk management and decision-making.”

Cherre seamlessly connects disparate real estate data into a single source of truth, empowering companies to instantly explore all their connected data for immediate and actionable insight. Cherre has the largest real estate knowledge graph in the world and enables customers to uncover granular insights, automate workflows, and build models and visualizations.

“Oxford Economics has unrivalled data and modelling capabilities, and we’re excited that our partnership will provide their clients with in-depth data for their respective markets,” said L.D. Salmanson, CEO and co-founder of Cherre. “Access to clean and consistent data will help investors understand the changing commercial real estate landscape and navigate the current market to successfully identify new opportunities.”

About Oxford Economics

Oxford Economics Inc. is a leader in global forecasting and quantitative analysis. Our worldwide client base comprises more than 3,000 international corporations, real estate firms, financial institutions, government organizations and universities. Headquartered in New York, with offices around the world, we employ 500 staff, including 300 economists and analysts. Our best-in-class global economic and industry models and analytical tools give us an unmatched ability to forecast external market trends and assess their economic, social and business impact.

About Cherre

Cherre is the leader in real estate data and insight. We connect decision makers to accurate property and market information, and help them make faster, smarter decisions. By providing a unique “single source of truth,” Cherre empowers customers to evaluate opportunities and trends faster and more accurately, while saving millions of dollars in manual data collection and analytics costs. Cherre launched in 2016 and is located in New York City.