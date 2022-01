Summary of Latecoere’s Liquidity Contrat with Gilbert Dupont

TOULOUSE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted to Gilbert Dupont regarding Latécoère (Paris:LAT) shares, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as at December 31, 2021:

- Number of shares: 73 547

- Balance in cash: 52 910,20 €

During the 2nd half of 2021, were negotiated a total of:

PURCHASE 400 910 shares €226,462.56 840 transactions SALE 371 111 shares €210,530.88 937 transactions

It is recalled that for the last half-year summary as of June 30, 2021, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

- Number of shares: 43 748

- Balance in cash: 67 951,34 €

It is also recalled that when the contract was set up, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:

- Number of shares: 11 631

- Balance in cash: 156 565,50 €

About Latécoère

As a "Tier 1" international partner of the world's major aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault, Embraer and Mitsubishi Aircraft), Latécoère is active in all segments of the aeronautics industry (commercial, regional, business and military aircraft), in two areas of activity:

Aerostructures (55% of turnover): fuselage sections and doors,

Interconnection Systems (45% of turnover): wiring, electrical furniture and on-board equipment.

As of December 31, 2020, the Group employed 4,172 people in 13 different countries. Latécoère, a French limited company capitalised at €132,745,925 divided into 530,983,700 shares with a par value of €0.25, is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B, ISIN Codes: FR0000032278 - Reuters: LAEP.PA - Bloomberg: LAT.FP

