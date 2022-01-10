M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. Announces Special Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Business Combination with Syniverse

NEW YORK & TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE: MBAC) (“MBAC”), a special purpose acquisition corporation, announced today that it has set a meeting date of February 9, 2022 for its special meeting (the "Special Meeting") to approve the previously announced proposed business combination (the "Business Combination") with Syniverse Corporation (“Syniverse”), the “world’s most connected company”TM and a premier global technology provider of mission-critical mobile platforms for carriers and enterprises. Holders of record of MBAC common stock as of the close of business on January 6, 2022 (the “Record Date”) will be entitled to receive notice and to vote at the Special Meeting.

“We are excited to reach this important milestone and look forward to successfully completing the proposed business combination with MBAC,” said Andrew Davies, CEO of Syniverse. “We appreciate the support from MBAC and all of our investors, who share our belief that Syniverse is well positioned to capitalize on the secular growth opportunities from mobile messaging and 5G that our solutions enable.”

“With interoperability enabling software, inter-carrier connectivity and quality at global scale to provide what mobile enterprises and carriers require, we believe Syniverse is well positioned for long-term, sustainable growth,” said Mohsin Y. Meghji, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of MBAC. “We are excited to present the business combination to MBAC shareholders and believe we are in the final stage of a successful conclusion of this deal.”

The closing of the Business Combination is subject to approval by MBAC's stockholders and the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions. The Business Combination is expected to close shortly after the Special Meeting. In connection with the closing of the Business Combination, MBAC will be renamed “Syniverse Technologies Corporation” and its common stock is expected to be listed on the NYSE with the ticker symbol “SYNV.”

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Special Meeting will be held virtually, and MBAC stockholders can attend the Special Meeting using the virtual meeting instructions set forth on their proxy cards. If any MBAC stockholder does not receive a copy of the definitive proxy statement for the Business Combination, that stockholder should contact their broker or contact MBAC's proxy solicitor, Innisfree, for assistance, toll free at (877) 800-5182 for stockholders or by collect call at (212) 750-5833 for banks and brokers.

MBAC stockholders can register for the Special Meeting by visiting the following link: https://www.cstproxy.com/m3brigadeii/2022. Only MBAC stockholders with valid control numbers from their proxy cards may submit questions. MBAC stockholders will have the opportunity to submit questions both in advance of the Special Meeting and during the Special Meeting, in each case upon receipt of their proxy cards and the control numbers set forth therein. All questions should be submitted via the chat box on the virtual meeting page on the link listed above. Questions submitted in advance of the Special Meeting and during the Special Meeting will be addressed during the Special Meeting as time permits and at the sole and absolute discretion of MBAC. Questions will be addressed in the order received.

About Syniverse

Syniverse is a leading global provider of unified, mission-critical platforms enabling seamless interoperability across the mobile ecosystem. Syniverse makes global mobility work by enabling consumers and enterprises to connect, engage, and transact seamlessly and securely. Syniverse offers a premier communications platform that serves both enterprises and carriers globally and at scale. Syniverse’s proprietary software, protocols, orchestration capabilities and network assets have allowed Syniverse to address the changing needs of the mobile ecosystem for over 30 years. Syniverse continues to innovate by harnessing the potential of emerging technologies such as 5G, IoT, RCS and CPaaS for its customers.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp

MBAC is a special purpose acquisition corporation formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. MBAC is led by key executives of M3 Partners, LP, a leading financial advisory services firm that specializes in assisting companies at inflection points in their growth cycle, and Brigade Capital Management, LP, a leading global investment advisor that was founded in 2006 to specialize in credit-focused investment strategies and has approximately $30 billion in assets under management.

