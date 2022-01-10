Ginkgo Bioworks Adopts Inscripta’s Onyx Digital Genome Engineering Platform to Continue Accelerating its Genome Editing Throughput

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inscripta, the digital genome engineering company, today announced that Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, has adopted the Onyx™ genome engineering platform in its foundries. Ginkgo’s investment is part of its commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology into its foundries as it aims to increase the performance and productivity of its metabolic and protein engineering workflow and grow its pipeline.

“Ginkgo is driving towards an impressive vision of how synthetic biology can enable new applications across many diverse industries from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. We believe Inscripta’s Onyx platform can be a powerful addition to the future foundry capabilities that Ginkgo is building,” said Sri Kosaraju, President and CEO of Inscripta. “Ginkgo is another notable early partner of ours who is moving quickly and showing significantly improved results and increased performance in their genome engineering efforts with the Onyx platform.”

In an initial evaluation, Ginkgo reported that the Onyx platform demonstrated an order of magnitude increase in the throughput of certain genome editing capabilities for S. cerevisiae and E. coli, which led to a significant increase in strain performance as measured by the production of a target metabolite. Additionally, with the Onyx integration, Ginkgo scientists reported in the initial evaluation that their platform delivered faster turnaround times and reduced the design-build-test-learn cycle time by at least 50 percent, which could enable faster product development.

"We plan to continue making investments in innovative technologies such as the Onyx platform so that customers can start their product development process within our foundries and leverage our high throughput screening,” said Barry Canton, Chief Technology Officer of Ginkgo Bioworks. “Our commitment is to continue capitalizing on the diverse technology, resources, and expertise within Ginkgo’s network of suppliers — exemplified by Inscripta — as we aim to provide our partners with access to the newest specialized technology as the industry innovates.”

Jason Kelly, co-founder and CEO of Ginkgo Bioworks and Sri Kosaraju will participate in a synthetic biology panel at the 40th annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference. The panel, which takes place at the virtual event on Monday, January 10 at 5:15 p.m. EST, also includes leaders from the White House Office of Science and Technology as well as International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. and is being moderated by JP Morgan analyst Tycho Peterson and Ipsita Smolinski of Capitol Street. The panel will be broadcast live and available for on-demand viewing at: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare22/sessions/40447-panel-synthetic-biology/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true.

About Inscripta

Inscripta is a life science technology company enabling scientists to solve some of today's most pressing challenges with the first benchtop system for genome editing. The company's automated Onyx platform, consisting of an instrument, consumables, assays, and software, makes CRISPR-based genome engineering accessible to any research lab. Inscripta supports its customers around the world from facilities in Boulder, Colorado; San Diego and Pleasanton, California; and Copenhagen, Denmark. To learn more, visit Inscripta.com and follow @InscriptaInc.