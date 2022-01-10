Signify Health’s New Partnership Program Accelerates Innovation of Care In and Around the Home

DALLAS & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE: SGFY), a leading healthcare platform that leverages advanced analytics, technology and nationwide healthcare networks to create and power value-based payment programs, today announced the launch of the Signify Health Partner Program with seven inaugural partners. Through this program, Signify Health has created a partner ecosystem that connects value-based solutions focused on improving care in and around the home with hospitals, health systems, payers and patients across the country.

Signify Health’s program partners are forward-thinking health technology and services companies that share the Company’s commitment to closing care gaps, advancing healthcare’s shift to value, and helping people live more healthy, happy days at home. Ecosystem partners are selected based on their ability to improve health outcomes in one or more fundamental ways: for example, activating the home as a key site for care and recovery; equipping value-based providers with the right insights, tools, and support to take on risk; and supporting a whole-person approach to care that integrates clinical, social, and behavioral factors. The partners are complementary to Signify’s current services, helping to further identify and close gaps in care.

“ At Signify, we believe in connecting individuals to the right follow-on care, whether that's seeing their primary care physician or a behavioral health provider after their in-home visit, or activating home care, transportation or food assistance after an acute episode,” said Kyle Armbrester, Signify Health CEO. “ It has been uplifting to see how much innovation is happening to both enable healthcare around the home and community and to support value-based care. Developing a partner ecosystem with solutions that connect care and drive alignment among providers is critical for us to deliver a more integrated experience. We are proud to work with partners who share that vision and are eager to see the innovation resulting from this program.”

For program partners, Signify Health delivers an opportunity to accelerate innovation through a platform that engages more than 1.4 million people each year through Signify Health’s In-Home Health Evaluations (IHEs). Additionally, partners have an opportunity to participate in episodes of care programs managed by Signify Health. Through CMS’s bundled payment program and other episodes of care programs, the Company has managed more than 1 million cumulative episodes. The Company’s initial focus is on partner technologies and services that support behavioral health, remote patient monitoring, social determinants of health, member engagement, distribution channels to employers, and care optimization. Among the inaugural program partners are the following:

Medalogix – A data science and machine learning company leveraging innovative technologies that enable home health and hospice clinicians to provide the right care at the right time, improving outcomes and reducing cost to the healthcare system.

Quartet Health – A company that works with health plans, systems, and provider groups to deliver speed to quality mental health care for all.

ReferWell – A health technology software and service company focused on driving efficient care transitions to get more people to preventive care and specialist visits.

“ At Quartet, we believe the best mental health care meets patients where they are, and is connected to the rest of a person’s healthcare experience,” said Puneet Singh, CEO of Quartet Health. “ This year, as we scale to more than 30 states nationwide, we are excited to partner with Signify Health to help patients in the home quickly and seamlessly access quality mental health care, across conditions and acuity levels. In addition to connecting patients with care, Signify’s clinical services team will be able to leverage Quartet’s secure technology platform to monitor patient progress in service of their whole health.”

To view a full list of our current program partners and to learn more about the Signify Health Partner Program, visit www.signifyhealth.com/partner-program.

About Signify Health

Signify Health is a leading healthcare platform that leverages advanced analytics, technology, and nationwide healthcare provider networks to create and power value-based payment programs. Our mission is to transform how care is paid for and delivered so that people can enjoy more healthy, happy days at home. Our solutions support value-based payment programs by aligning financial incentives around outcomes, providing tools to health plans and healthcare organizations designed to assess and manage risk and identify actionable opportunities for improved patient outcomes, coordination and cost-savings. Through our platform, we coordinate what we believe is a holistic suite of clinical, social, and behavioral services to address an individual’s healthcare needs and prevent adverse events that drive excess cost, all while shifting services towards the home. For more information on how we are taking health homeward, visit us at signifyhealth.com.