Blue Flag Expands Hotel Portfolio, Acquires 94-key The Beachside on Nantucket

NANTUCKET, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Local real estate firm Blue Flag Partners announced its acquisition of The Beachside on Nantucket (“The Beachside”), a 94-key hotel on North Beach Street in Nantucket, MA.

Originally built in 1966, The Beachside encompasses an expansive 3.5 -acre campus in Nantucket’s Brant Point neighborhood and features one of just five hotel pools on the entire island. Given its central location and proximity to Jetties Beach, downtown Nantucket and the Steamship Authority Nantucket Ferry Terminal, The Beachside has been a favorite of visitors to Nantucket for over 50 years.

The Beachside joins Blue Flag’s growing portfolio of hotels on Nantucket, which is currently comprised of the Faraway Nantucket on Centre Street (the former Roberts Collection), Life House, Nantucket on Cliff Road (the former Century House), Summer House at Fair Street, Pineapple Inn on Hussey Street, Hawthorn House on Chestnut Street and the former Star of the Sea Hostel on Western Avenue. Blue Flag also owns and is in process of reimagining a master plan for the Kelley House hotel campus in Edgartown, MA.

“We are honored to be the next stewards of The Beachside. Karen Keelan has done a tremendous job over her many years at the helm of the property, and we look forward to investing into its future. Our goal is simple, to continue the hotel’s long tradition of offering exceptional hospitality in a prime location between town and some of the best beaches and restaurants on Nantucket,” said Jason Brown, Managing Partner at Blue Flag.

Continuing their long-standing partnership, Blue Flag has hired New York-based boutique hotel operator Life House who will manage the day-to-day operations of the hotel. Together, the duo have built a reputation as caring stewards, working to balance the historic nature and local impact of each of their hotels while also breathing new life into select properties through locally-rooted design and storytelling.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with the Blue Flag team through this significant single-asset transaction,” said Bryan Dunn, Managing Director at Life House. “At nearly 100 keys, The Beachside is the second largest hotel on the island and signals Life House’s white label operations management of larger and more complex hotels, after adding value to its real estate partners across dozens of smaller assets.”

About Blue Flag: Blue Flag Partners is a vertically integrated investment, real estate development and branding firm operating out of Boston, MA. Blue Flag has built a reputation for acquiring unique residential and hospitality assets in high-barrier-to-entry markets and currently targets raw land, historic structures, hotels, campgrounds and restaurants. Additionally, Blue Flag makes strategic investments in related operating companies and brands. To learn more about Blue Flag, visit www.blueflagpartners.com.

About Life House: Life House is a New York-based, venture-backed and vertically-integrated hotel brand, management, and software company. Life House has built a proprietary technology stack to power a platform that makes hotels more seamless and more profitable for hotel owners and travel more meaningful and more accessible for travelers. Life House operates a growing portfolio of boutique and lifestyle hotels, with more than 55 projects open or under development across the US and Mexico. www.life-house.com