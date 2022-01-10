EML’s Partner REPX Launches AS Roma's Official Prepaid Card For Its European Soccer Fans

EML's sporting digital footprint expands through REPX's exclusive partnership with the Italian soccer team, AS Roma. (Photo: Business Wire)

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EML Payments (ASX: EML) (S&P/ASX 200) powers REPX's (CSE: REPX) innovative digital and physical payment product for fans in Europe of the Italian Serie A TIM soccer team, AS Roma. The beloved Yellow And Reds (Giallorossi) Head Coach is José Mourinho.

The General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) virtual and physical cards for the team's fanbase across Europe set the scene for a host of exclusive experiences for cardholders with behind-the-scenes privilege experiences.

''AS ROMA cardholders can enter a world of unique experiences allowing interactions with their favourite team, with access to exclusive offers and news about merchandising, tickets, invitations to VIP events and even meetings with their adored football stars,'' explained Ian Clowes, CEO at REPX.

''EML's thrilled to enable REPX to deliver a technologically advanced product to AS Roma as a platform to help reward supporters for years of loyalty across Europe,'' said Nikki Evans, CEO Europe at EML.

An accompanying app lets AS Roma fans easily order a card and allows the team to connect with its growing followers innovatively, encouraging increased engagement levels.

About REPX

REPX is a fintech revolutionising traditional banking by combining technology and the passion of billions of fans worldwide with Social Media. REPX allows sports teams, celebrities, influencers, brands and iconic cities to innovatively connect with fanbases through exclusive co-branded prepaid cards, debit cards and digital products. REPX's portfolio of partners and brands creates maximum engagement of the social generation through electronic payments.

About EML Payments

EML provides an innovative payment solutions platform, helping businesses all over the world create awesome customer experiences. Wherever money is in motion, our agile technology can power the payment process, so money can be moved quickly, conveniently and securely. We offer market-leading programme management and highly skilled payments expertise to create customisable feature-rich solutions for businesses, brands and their customers.

Come and explore the many opportunities our platform has to offer by visiting us at: EMLPayments.com