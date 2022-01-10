Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Partners with Former NFL Player and Dancing With the Stars Champion Rashad Jennings

CANTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, today announced it has entered into a content development partnership with entrepreneur and former NFL running back Rashad Jennings. Per the agreement, the Company’s content arm, Hall of Fame Village Media (“HOFVM”), will work with Jennings and executive producers Lisa P. Wolf and Charles Cook to develop and produce various content projects across multiple formats and genres, leveraging Jennings’ unique skills, passions and personality while advancing HOFV’s mission to Honor the Past and Inspire the Future.

“Hall of Fame Village Media is committed to supporting athletes by telling their stories and promoting their creative visions through powerful and compelling content,” said Olivia Steier, Executive Vice President of Content Development/Distribution at HOFVM. “Rashad’s impressive story on and off the football field reflects his passion to excel and pursue opportunities that contribute meaningfully to his personal and professional development. His desire to pursue new creative endeavors aligns perfectly with Hall of Fame Village Media’s primary focus to engage with our audience in fun and authentic ways. Having previously worked with Rashad, we have no doubt that the dynamic content that we’re committed to developing will resonate with our target audiences.”

During the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Enshrinement Week Powered by Johnson Controls, Jennings hosted the acclaimed World Chase Tag® competition on the campus of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls. The event was executive produced by HOFVM and its partner Tupelo Honey and aired live in primetime on ESPN, becoming the network’s top-rated show that day. Jennings also serves as Team Captain for the New York Bodega Cats of HOFV’s Hall of Fantasy League (“HOFL”), the nation’s first professional fantasy football league, and in that role has guest-starred on a fantasy football show produced by HOFVM and airing weekly on Twitch.

Jennings stated, “I am so excited to work with the incredible HOFVM team to create new, exciting programming across all media platforms."

In addition to an eight-year NFL career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Oakland Raiders and New York Giants, Jennings won the 2017 Dancing With the Stars championship, and has published four books, including the New York Times bestseller THE IF IN LIFE: How to Get Off Life's Sidelines And Become Your Best Self, as well as three children’s books.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

About Hall of Fame Village Media

Established in 2021, Hall of Fame Village Media is a premiere, multi-dimensional content studio on a mission to honor the past and inspire the future. Not limited by the confines of traditional studios, Hall of Fame Village Media does it all - creating engaging content across all genres, lengths, and mediums including TV and streaming series, films, games, events, podcasts, branded content and emerging media. With unique ties to one of the most revered institutions in all of sports, Hall of Fame Village Media leverages its unprecedented access to deliver a compelling content lineup that showcases the very best of professional athletes, both on the field and under the helmet.

