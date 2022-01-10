Guidewire Announces Aspire Systems, Inc. as new Consulting Alliance Partner

OAK BROOK, Ill. & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Aspire Systems, Inc., a global technology services firm providing digital transformation services, has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Consulting alliance member at the Select level for the Americas.

Aspire Systems, with its product engineering background and experience working with insurance carriers and insurtechs, assists insurers in using Guidewire InsuranceSuite — along with the Guidewire Jutro framework — to drive both organizational experience (OX) and customer experience (CX). Aspire also provides a framework and solution for effective maintenance of Guidewire’s suite of products. Aspire Systems' Guidewire practice provides consulting, implementation, independent QA, cloud migration, and managed maintenance services.

“Our key areas of Guidewire focus include digital/core implementations, managed services of maintenance and enhancements, upgrades and cloud migration, as well as quality assurance and IT operational excellence,” said Parthasarathy Anandaraj, Global Guidewire Business Partner, Aspire Systems, Inc. “We are thrilled to officially join Guidewire’s PartnerConnect Alliance Program as a new Consulting partner and are looking forward to continuing to deliver business agility and future readiness to our shared customers.”

“We welcome Aspire Systems to our Guidewire PartnerConnect community as a new Consulting Select partner,” said Lisa Walsh, group vice president, Global Consulting Alliances, Guidewire Software. “Aspire Systems' expertise in digital customer experience, operational excellence, and Guidewire InsuranceSuite products makes them a trusted partner to our mutual customer base, and we are happy to congratulate them on joining our Consulting partner ecosystem.”

Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners provide consulting services in areas such as business transformation and strategy and implementation, as well as in related delivery services. Complementing Guidewire services consulting resources, our consulting partners provide additional Guidewire trained and certified consultants.

About Aspire Systems, Inc.

Aspire Systems is a global technology services firm serving as a trusted technology partner for more than 200 customers across the globe. Aspire works with the world's most innovative enterprises in Banking, Insurance, Retail and software product companies, helping them leverage technology to transform their business in the current digital landscape. Its proven approach to Software Engineering & Digital Technologies helps companies run smart business models. Aspire’s core philosophy of ‘Attention. Always.’ communicates its belief in lavishing care and attention to its customers and employees. The company currently has over 3800 employees globally and is CMMI Level 3 certified. It operates across North America, LATAM, Europe, Middle East, and Asia Pacific. Aspire Systems has been recognized for the 12th time in a row as one of the Top 100 ‘Best Companies to Work For’ by the Great Place to Work® Institute.

To know more about Aspire Systems, visit www.aspiresys.com.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect

Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners provide consulting services such as business transformation and strategy, implementation and related solution and delivery services. To date, Guidewire Consulting practices worldwide include 15,800 consultants who have been trained or are experienced in Guidewire products. Guidewire PartnerConnect is an invitation-only program.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit https://www.guidewire.com/partnerconnect.

About Guidewire

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 450 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.