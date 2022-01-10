Owner Resource Group Invests in Standard Iron & Wire Works

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Owner Resource Group, LLC (“ORG”) announced today it has made an investment through its affiliate, ORG Opportunity Fund III, LP, in Standard Iron & Wire Works (“SIWW”), a leading specialty metal fabrication company.

The Austin-based ORG partnered with owner, Richard Demeules, and the management of SIWW in recapitalizing the business to facilitate capital for continued geographic and product portfolio expansions, manufacturing technology investments and acquisitions.

Headquartered in Monticello, MN, SIWW manufactures products in two distinct divisions. Contract Manufacturing fabricates, assembles and paints heavy-duty products for blue-chip original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across numerous end markets including, agriculture, construction, power generation, industrial HVAC, among others. Architectural Metals fabricates stairs, railings, embeds and other similar products for the commercial building and industrial construction markets. SIWW was founded in 1930 and serves its customers from five manufacturing facilities in Minnesota, Nebraska, Georgia and Mexico. For more information on Standard Iron, please visit www.std-iron.com.

“We greatly look forward to our partnership with Rich and his team at Standard Iron,” said ORG Managing Director Jon Gormin. “Standard Iron has an outstanding track record of manufacturing high-quality products, reliability and customer service. We look forward to supporting the company’s growth with respect to its capabilities, both organically and through acquisition, as well as continuing to support high ROI investments in world class manufacturing processes and technology.”

“We are excited about our partnership with ORG,” said Richard Demeules, CEO of SIWW. “We’ve gotten to know ORG over the years and are highly aligned in our long-term vision for Standard Iron. ORG has a strong reputation for facilitating growth while supporting management’s focus on operational execution and serving our customers’ needs. We look forward to working together with ORG as we take Standard Iron into its next phase of growth.”

For additional information, please visit www.orgroup.com or contact Will Burnett (wburnett@orgroup.com or 512-505-4180).

Owner Resource Group, LLC

Owner Resource Group is an Austin, Texas based private investment firm founded to bring superior outcomes to privately held businesses. The company makes investments that enable business owners and management teams the ability to pursue their objectives and accelerate the growth of their companies in a disciplined manner. ORG appreciates an owner’s need for fairness, certainty, flexibility and confidentiality when considering a transaction. After a transaction, the ORG philosophy is to align our interests with management to support the existing culture and the continued growth.

The firm is most helpful to businesses with the following aspirations:

» Business owners hoping to achieve a full or partial exit

» Businesses looking to expand their capabilities, offerings or geographic reach

» Management teams that would like to establish or increase their ownership in a business