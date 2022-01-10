Geotab Successful in Acquiring Contract From United States Air Force

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With a standing reputation as the chosen solution provider for all levels of government across North America, Geotab Inc. (“Geotab”), a global leader in IoT and connected transportation, today announced it has been awarded a sole-source contract by the United States Department of the Air Force, the air service branch of the United States Armed Forces. As part of this contract, the Department of the Air Force will equip its over 21,000 general purpose vehicles with Geotab’s trusted fleet management technology.

Geotab puts security at the forefront of its solutions by ensuring rigorous security measures that meet and exceed industry best cybersecurity practices. The company has received FIPS 140-2 validation for its cryptographic library in February 2019 and more recently, FedRAMP authorization and ISO 27001 certification for its telematics platform. These compliance certifications and authorizations validate Geotab’s system and organizational processes, enabling the company to offer its fleet management services to all levels of federal, state and local government agencies.

“Governments across the globe are turning to telematics for enhanced fleet management. With its unwavering commitment to information security, Geotab is trusted by over 2000 government agencies and departments at all levels to capture, measure and analyze crucial fleet data with unparalleled granularity,” said Dan Zdarko, Business Development Manager, Federal Government at Geotab. “Winning this sole-source contract from the Department of the Air Force further solidifies Geotab’s ability to collaborate with agencies that operate at the highest levels of national data security and to provide a customized and highly secured telematics solution.”

The secure and customized fleet management technology includes the following features to help the Department of the Air Force more effectively manage its vehicles.

Automated odometer capturing

Engine diagnostics

Predictive analytics

Fuel data

Custom reporting

GHG Reduction Dashboards

Fleet Right-Sizing Reporting

Selected for its integration capacity and proven commitment to information security, the sole-source award from the Department of the Air Force yields an Authorization to Operate (ATO) within the Department of Defense (DoD), an executive branch department of the U.S. Federal Government. This authorization will allow other DoD agencies to leverage Geotab services by piggybacking off of this DAF ATO.

“It is vitally important that the technology we deploy in our fleets meet the highest standards of data security put forth by the U.S. government,” said Mr. Tim Patterson, Program Management Flight Chief from the U.S. Air Force’s 441st Vehicle Support Chain Operations Squadron at Langley AFB, VA. “Our objective is to enhance fleet management strategies and reduce the total cost of ownership longer term across the Department of the Air Force.”

