U.S. Coast Guard Awards Fairbanks Morse Defense $13 Million Sole Source Contract for Opposed-Piston Engine Parts for Bay Class Icebreaking Tugboats

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management (Arcline), has been awarded a five-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) requirements contract by the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Surface Forces Logistic Center. The agreement, worth up to $13 million, makes FMD the required source of supply for all opposed-piston (OP) engine parts listed in the contract's schedule of supplies. These parts primarily support OP engines on nine 140-foot Bay Class Icebreaking Tugboats (WTGBs).

Since 1977, WTGBs have been used as critical icebreakers on many Northeast and Midwestern U.S. rivers and the Great Lakes, ensuring that waterways remain open year-round. More than 15 million tons of cargo such as food and petroleum products, as well as 90% of our nation’s home heating oil, are transported annually in January and February along Northeast waterways, making it essential that these channels are kept open to avoid supply chain disruptions.

The contract also includes provisions for engine parts onboard the USCG’s decommissioned high endurance cutters (WHECs) that have been transferred or are in the process of being transferred to foreign navies.

“Fairbanks Morse Defense delivers an advantage to the U.S. Coast Guard by offering best-in-class marine technologies, OEM parts, and turnkey services,” said FMD CEO George Whittier. “As a trusted partner to the Coast Guard, we live our ironclad commitment to the fleet and crew every day, on every job. Manufactured in the U.S. and serviced worldwide, our proven marine technology is engineered for excellence to ensure reliable operation and minimal downtime.”

For more than 70 years, the USCG and U.S. Navy have turned to FMD for quality diesel engines for marine propulsion and ship service systems. Currently, 65% of the USCG Major Cutter Fleet and approximately 80% of U.S. Navy ships with a medium speed power application are powered by Fairbanks Morse Defense. Through an IDIQ contract, pricing for support services is streamlined under a single agreement, eliminating the numerous burdens associated with working through an intermediary.

About Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD)

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) builds, maintains, and services the most trusted naval power and propulsion systems on the planet. For more than 100 years, FMD has been a principal supplier of a growing array of leading marine technologies, OEM parts, and turnkey services to the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, Military Sealift Command, and Canadian Coast Guard. FMD stands ready to rapidly support the systems that power military fleets without compromising safety or quality. In times of peace and war, the experienced engineers, sailors, and technicians of FMD demonstrate our commitment to supporting the mission and vision of critical global naval operations wherever and whenever needed. FMD is a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management.

