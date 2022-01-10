Evidation Extends Collaboration with Sanofi to Develop and Apply Real-World Evidence

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evidation, the company creating new ways to measure and improve health in everyday life, is expanding its decade-long collaboration with Sanofi to build upon their joint real-world data initiatives. This new phase will focus on the co-development of unique datasets to develop and validate new measures of health and wellness.

Evidation’s collaboration with Sanofi has delivered groundbreaking results to date, with over 20 studies conducted across 10 therapeutic areas, including diabetes and Type 2 Inflammation, more than 500,000 patients reached, and four studies published. This continued collaboration will further the work Evidation and Sanofi have pioneered to translate person-generated health data into quantified clinical and economic outcomes, a key priority for both companies.

“After nearly a decade of working with Sanofi, we are proud to expand this collaboration agreement to advance the role that real-world data and analysis can play in better understanding health and disease,” said Christine Lemke, Evidation co-founder and co-CEO. “Sanofi has led the way in garnering insights from real-world data in R&D and we’re excited to advance our work together into its next decade."

Sanofi and Evidation announced a prior expansion of their work together in 2017, in addition to Sanofi’s investment in Evidation in the same year.

“Real-world evidence is critical to help us better understand the patient’s health and wellness journey outside of traditional healthcare visits,” said Arnaud Robert, Executive Vice President, Chief Digital Officer, Sanofi. “Through our expanded collaboration with Evidation, we can further our ambition to transform the practice of medicine by connecting more closely with patients and citizens, expanding our geographic capabilities, and increasing diversity to better represent the global population.”

This announcement comes as biopharmaceutical companies, regulators, and payers are working to develop new guidelines on how real-world data should be incorporated into the development and approval of therapeutics. Evidation and Sanofi will continue to contribute to this conversation through similar industry-leading research.

The Evidation network is made up of more than 4.4 million individuals across all 50 states, representing 9 out of every 10 U.S. ZIP codes, allowing organizations like Sanofi access to a highly engaged, diverse population and privacy-conscious research platform.

ABOUT EVIDATION

Evidation measures health in everyday life and enables anyone to participate in ground-breaking research and health programs. Built upon a foundation of user privacy and control over permissioned health data, Evidation’s platform is trusted by millions of individuals—generating data with unprecedented speed, scale, and rigor. We partner with leading healthcare companies to understand health and disease outside the clinic walls. Guided by our mission to enable and empower everyone to participate in better health outcomes, Evidation is working to bring people individualized, proactive, and accessible healthcare—faster. Founded in 2012, Evidation is headquartered in California with additional offices around the globe. To learn more, visit evidation.com, or follow us on Twitter @evidation.