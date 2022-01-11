PCTEL Announces the Addition of the Gflex™ Scanning Receiver to Marubun’s Product Portfolio

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI), a leading global provider of wireless technology, announced that Marubun, PCTEL’s Master Distributor in Japan, added the Gflex™ scanning receiver to its product portfolio.

Marubun, a company at the forefront of wireless connectivity technologies, is the first PCTEL distributor globally to add the Gflex™ scanning receiver to its product portfolio. “Marubun has a history of anticipating the needs of its customers. We are excited to be working with Marubun to address the next phase of 5G in the Japanese markets, including Private 5G rollouts, In-building deployments, Open RAN architectures, and IoT applications,” said Arnt Arvik, PCTEL's Chief Sales Officer. As a Master Distributor, Marubun has a team dedicated to providing training, support, and sales of PCTEL products to mobile network operators and other customers. Marubun has demonstration units of the Gflex available and carries PCTEL products for quick delivery in Japan.

The Gflex scanning receiver is more powerful, more portable, and more flexible than 5G and mmWave-capable scanners currently in the market. Until now, testing a single operator’s 2G-5G networks could require the use of multiple devices. The Gflex makes drive testing and walk testing more efficient, enabling testing of multiple operators’ networks with a single compact unit.

About PCTEL

PCTEL is a leading global provider of wireless technology, including purpose-built Industrial IoT devices, antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions. Trusted by our customers for over 25 years, we solve complex wireless challenges to help organizations stay connected, transform, and grow.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.pctel.com/.

PCTEL® is a registered trademark of PCTEL, Inc. © 2022 PCTEL, Inc. All rights reserved.

About Marubun

MARUBUN CORPORATION, a trading company founded in 1844, supplies cutting-edge products to meet the demands of each age to a wide range of Japanese markets. Today, Marubun engages in providing varied services to complement customer supply chains through constructing global business support structures that include sales, distribution, and technology bases, and a business consortium that comprises approximately 1,000 suppliers and 2,000 customers which includes Tier 1 mobile telecom operators, ISPs, manufacturers, system integrators, and governmental institutions. For more information, visit www.marubun.co.jp/en/.