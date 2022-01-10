Veritone’s MARVEL.ai Brings Synthetic Cloning Capabilities to Iconic Voice of The Bert Show Host and Georgia Radio Hall of Fame Member Bert Weiss

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), creator of aiWARE, a hyper-expansive enterprise AI platform, today announced it has signed a deal with The Bert Show, hosted by Georgia Radio Hall of Famer Bert Weiss. Selecting Veritone’s award-winning MARVEL.ai for its high-quality custom synthetic voice cloning solution, the popular nationally syndicated morning show can securely and efficiently create text-to-speech and speech-to-speech versions of Bert’s iconic and sought-after voice for a myriad of projects without his physical presence required.

“I am really excited to start using Veritone’s MARVEL.ai. Seems like it makes the impossible possible,” says Weiss, who began hosting the show in 2001. “They say you can’t be in two places at the same time but we’re sure getting close. Between The Bert Show syndication, my new podcasting network, Pionaire, my family and my nonprofit organization, Bert’s Big Adventure, time is at a premium. We’re all pressed for time.

Recutting production or creating new promotional content is vital but time consuming. I’m excited to start experimenting with MARVEL.ai’s synthetic voice quality. And it sure looks easy to use. Veritone promises us professional services, guidance and support to give our Show Director Tommy Owen the ability to develop original content and repurpose audio clips with nothing needed from me other than my consent. Not only will that reduce production cost but also expands where and how my voice can be heard.”

Nationally syndicated through Cumulus Media in 27 markets across the U.S and originating from the studios of Atlanta-based WWWQ, a Top 40 outlet branded as Q100, The Bert Show features Weiss along with co-hosts Kristin Klingshirn, Davi Crimmins and Moe Mitchell who offer a blend of lifestyle advice, national entertainment news, celebrity interviews, humor and on-air community. The program’s success lies in its original unscripted content and the openness of cast members to share the most intimate and vulnerable details of their lives. This openness is what keeps the show’s 1 million+ listeners coming back for more every day via radio and podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts.

“Partnering with The Bert Show to bring synthetic voice capabilities through MARVEL.ai is a significant step for us both,” says Veritone President Ryan Steelberg. “We share a passion for and a commitment to evolving with changing listening habits of consumers as well as content evolution. As a leader in the AI industry, Veritone is continually extending the power of synthetic voice technology in innovative and inclusive ways. We are confident the next 20 years will be even more remarkable for The Bert Show than the 20 past.”

Veritone’s MARVEL.ai, named a 2021 NAB SHOW Product of the Year, is a hyper-realistic synthetic voice solution that allows clients to ethically and securely create and monetize professional-quality synthetic voice that can be easily personalized into different genders, languages, dialects, accents and more. Built on Veritone's aiWARE, the first operating system for AI, the self-serve application supports both text-to-speech and speech-to-speech. Addressing the need for media companies, brands, broadcasters and advertisers to fulfill increasing consumer cravings for new content, MARVEL.ai reduces production costs by speeding the process of getting content to market while expanding audience reach exponentially.

