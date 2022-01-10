Acclaimed Dietitian Nutritionist, Best-Selling Author, and Mom of Three, Ilana Muhlstein, Teams Up with The Beachbody Company to Help Pregnant Women Navigate Their Nutrition

Based on the proven principles from her best-selling nutrition program, in “2B Pregnant” registered dietician, nutritionist, and mother of three, Ilana Muhlstein, helps women understand and navigate the complex reality of what to eat when expecting. (Photo: Business Wire)

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Beachbody Company Group, LLC (NYSE: BODY), a leader in subscription health and wellness, today announced the launch of its newest program geared to helping women navigate one of the most exciting and life-changing times of their lives – pregnancy. Aptly named, “2B Pregnant” is the latest program from registered dietitian nutritionist, best-selling author, and creator of Beachbody’s effective nutrition program “2B Mindset,” Ilana Muhlstein. 2B pregnant is designed to help women understand and navigate the complex reality of what to eat when expecting.

“As a registered dietitian and a mother of three, I know first-hand how difficult and confusing pregnancy nutrition can be. I always wanted to make sure my growing baby and I were getting the vital nutrients needed, while combating nausea and avoiding the common trap of simply ‘eating for two,’” said Ilana Muhlstein. “This is why I am so excited to have teamed up with Beachbody to create this much-needed program that will help eliminate common misconceptions and confusion associated with this critical time in a woman’s life. I answer the questions I get asked from pregnant women every day and am thankful that I was able to film this entire program while seven months pregnant with my third child so I can truly relate to the mom ‘2B’ watching at home.”

Based on the proven principles from Ilana’s best-selling “2B Mindset” program, which has helped thousands of people lose weight and improve their relationship with food, “2B Pregnant” shares the keys to success that have helped Ilana and her clients have healthy and happy pregnancies. During pregnancy, there is a lot of advice for women on what they should not have and do, so conversely throughout “2B Pregnant,” Ilana emphasizes all the delicious and nutritious foods expecting moms can eat to feel satisfied and get the necessary nutrients they need with Ilana’s proven “Plate It!” method.

“As the epicenter of where fitness, nutrition and support combine, our team at Beachbody is always looking for ways to ensure everyone has the tools they need to live a healthy and happy life at any stage. So, when Ilana came to me with the idea of helping mothers-to-be I knew we needed to help her make this vision a reality,” said Carl Daikeler, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of The Beachbody Company.

In addition to covering the core principles of prenatal nutrition, “2B Pregnant” includes Ilana’s most effective methods to overcome emotional and mindless eating, as well as tools to manage common challenges such as nausea, exhaustion, and healthy weight gain. Finally, Ilana shares her personal secrets for conquering cravings, plus tools to help establish the right mindset and habits for healthy postpartum weight loss.

“2B Pregnant” is now available on Beachbody on Demand for a one-time purchase price of $39.95 and includes 16 short videos that cover all the topics pregnant women care most about – from how to handle cravings and indigestion to managing food aversions, plus food lists for various dietary needs. The program also offers food and activity trackers for every trimester, simple meal and snack ideas, and delicious, crave-worthy recipes.

About The Beachbody Company, Inc.

Headquartered in Southern California, The Beachbody Company is a worldwide leading digital fitness and nutrition subscription company, with over two decades of creating innovative content and powerful brands. The Beachbody Company is the parent company to the Beachbody On Demand streaming platform (BOD), the live digital streaming platform Openfit, and MYXfitness, the Company's connected indoor bike. For more information, please visit TheBeachbodyCompany.com.

About Ilana Muhlstein

Ilana Muhlstein (MS, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist) is a mother of three, social media influencer with over 2 million followers across all platforms, creator of the 2B Mindset weight-loss program, the best-selling author of You Can Drop It!, and creator of 2B Pregnant nutritional program. Ilana was an obese child and lost over 100 pounds using the program she created. She has a bachelor’s degree in nutrition and dietetics from the University of Maryland and a master’s degree in applied nutrition from Northeastern University. She sits on the executive leadership team for the American Heart Association and has helped hundreds of thousands of people around the world drop their excuses and their weight. Ilana is also a contributing writer for publications such as SELF and the Journal of Obesity.