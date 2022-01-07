KBRA Releases Equipment Loan & Lease Indices for December 2021

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases its Equipment Loan & Lease indices for December 2021.

December remittance reports showed credit performance weakened somewhat across most securitized equipment loan and lease pools during the November collection period. Annualized net losses in KBRA’s headline Equipment Loan & Lease Index turned positive for the first time since June 2021—rising to 0.06% or up 24 basis points (bps) month-over-month (MoM) but down 15 bps year-over-year (YoY)—as gross charge-offs and loan severity rates edged slightly higher.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.