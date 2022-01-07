Western Dental Opens New Offices to Serve the Southern California Communities of Highland Park and Menifee

ORANGE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Dental & Orthodontics, one of the nation’s leaders in accessible, affordable, high-quality oral health care, today announced the opening of new offices in Highland Park and Menifee, the latest additions to its growing Southern California network of offices.

The Western Dental network has added 55 offices in recent months, expanding access to care to 353 locations in California, Texas, Arizona, Alabama and Nevada.

The office in Menifee, one of the fastest-growing communities in Southern California, is located at 27291 Newport Road, just west of Interstate 215. The large and sunlit office is convenient to several nearby communities, including Sun City, Quail Valley, Paloma Valley and Romoland.

The Highland Park office, located at 6005 N. Figueroa Street, is in the heart of the northeast Los Angeles community and just blocks from the Highland Park Metro Rail Station.

The Highland Park and Menifee offices offer a full complement of dental services – including general dentistry, orthodontics, oral surgery, dental implants, and oral hygiene – creating a convenient, full-service “dental home” for patients.

“Western Dental is committed to increasing access to high-quality dental care in communities throughout California, and we’re delighted to have new offices serving these vibrant cities,” said Dr. John Luther, Chief Dental Officer. “These new locations are staffed with highly skilled, bilingual professionals who look forward to welcoming families from Menifee, Highland Park and the surrounding areas.”

In addition to accepting uninsured and privately insured patients, Western Dental is the leading provider of oral health services to adults and children in the Medi-Cal Dental program (known as Denti-Cal) – part of the Medi-Cal public insurance program that provides health care benefits for more than 13 million individuals and families throughout California.

For more information about services, safety protocols or to schedule an appointment, visit www.westerndental.com or call 1-800-6-DENTAL.

ABOUT WESTERN DENTAL

Western Dental (with its supported affiliates, including Brident Dental & Orthodontics and Vital Smiles) is one of the nation’s leaders in accessible, affordable oral health care, serving approximately 3 million patient visits annually in 353 affiliated offices throughout California, Texas, Arizona, Alabama and Nevada. In addition to general dentistry, Western Dental offices provide orthodontics, oral surgery, pediatric dentistry, periodontics and endodontics in its offices, creating a convenient, full-service “Dental Home.” All Western Dental’s services are backed by a unique quality assurance system that electronically monitors all patient visits, treatments, dental staff and clinical performance to enable high-quality care.