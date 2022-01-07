Semtech Supports Development of LoRa®-enabled Applications for Social and Environmental Use Cases

CAMARILLO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, has entered into a consulting arrangement with former employee, Nicolas Sornin, to provide Semtech with technical assistance for selected projects. Mr. Sornin, and another former employee, Francois Sforza, will work on use cases for human safety, such as positioning and rescue technologies for mountain outdoor areas, together with the LoRa ecosystem.

