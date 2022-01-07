Global Women's Activewear Market Report 2022: Market is Poised to Grow by $37.18 Billion to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Global Women's Activewear Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The women's activewear market is poised to grow by $37.18 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.95%

This study identifies the vendors' focus on social media and celebrity endorsements as one of the prime reasons driving the women's activewear market growth during the next few years. The market is driven by the increasing focus on fitness initiatives by government bodies and corporates and innovations in women's activewear leading to product premiumization.

The report on the women's activewear market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The women's activewear market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading women's activewear market vendors that include adidas AG, Burberry Group Plc, The Gap Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., Jockey International Inc., Mizuno USA Inc., Nike Inc., Nordstrom Inc., Spanx Inc., and Under Armour Inc.

Also, the women's activewear market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Bottom wear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Top wear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Outer wear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Innerwear and swimwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

adidas AG

Burberry Group Plc

The Gap Inc.

Hanesbrands Inc.

Jockey International Inc.

Mizuno USA Inc.

Nike Inc.

Nordstrom Inc.

Spanx Inc.

Under Armour Inc.

