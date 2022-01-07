Global Women's Activewear Market Report 2022: Market is Poised to Grow by $37.18 Billion to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Global Women's Activewear Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The women's activewear market is poised to grow by $37.18 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.95%
This study identifies the vendors' focus on social media and celebrity endorsements as one of the prime reasons driving the women's activewear market growth during the next few years. The market is driven by the increasing focus on fitness initiatives by government bodies and corporates and innovations in women's activewear leading to product premiumization.
The report on the women's activewear market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The women's activewear market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading women's activewear market vendors that include adidas AG, Burberry Group Plc, The Gap Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., Jockey International Inc., Mizuno USA Inc., Nike Inc., Nordstrom Inc., Spanx Inc., and Under Armour Inc.
Also, the women's activewear market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Bottom wear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Top wear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Outer wear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Innerwear and swimwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- adidas AG
- Burberry Group Plc
- The Gap Inc.
- Hanesbrands Inc.
- Jockey International Inc.
- Mizuno USA Inc.
- Nike Inc.
- Nordstrom Inc.
- Spanx Inc.
- Under Armour Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3k6p3w