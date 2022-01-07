Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Expands Its Presence in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, a global residential real estate brokerage franchise network, is pleased to announce its further expansion in the coastal Southeastern region with the addition of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Coastal Real Estate. This marks the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand’s continued growth with its 11th location in the state of South Carolina.

Jim Parker and John Jobson, real estate entrepreneurs, local influencers, and community differentiators, have taken the next step in their careers as broker-owners of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Coastal Real Estate. “The relationship-driven approach and laser-like focus on quality service and industry ratings align perfectly with our culture,” said Jim. “Building memorable experiences that help make the comprehensive process of buying and selling real estate an invaluable journey worth celebrating.”

“Jim and John have a long history of making an impact on the lives of the people and families they work with, and their local philanthropic work is unmatched,” said Christy Budnick, CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “We are thrilled to welcome them to our global network. This is wonderful news for us but more importantly, it's even better news for the clients and customers they serve in eastern South Carolina.”

By joining the network, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Coastal Real Estate's agents gain access to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ active referral and relocation networks, and its “FOREVER Cloud” technology suite, a powerful source for lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production/distribution and more.

The brand also provides an exclusive Luxury Collection marketing program for premier listings. Its Prestige Magazine showcases network members’ premium listings with a strong lineup of feature stories covering topics that appeal to high-end real estate clients.

Gino Blefari, Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, also welcomed the company to the network, “It is with great pleasure that we welcome Jim and his extraordinary team of agents to our global network. We look forward to supporting them in their mission of continued growth and expansion.”

Jim’s commitment to the community began over 43 years ago when Jim was stationed at the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base from 1978-1983. After leaving the USAF in 1983, he remained in the area, understanding the significance of being embedded in the community. John came to Myrtle Beach during the golf development boom in 1988 as a new golf course development project coordinator. Jim and John began their partnership in their commercial and land sales efforts in 1993. "Real estate has been at the center of our success, and our desire has always been to connect, promote and support local businesses, consumers, and heroes. The company plans to continue giving back to the community under the new brand," Jim added.

